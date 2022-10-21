Valiant Still Publishing Just One Comic A Month, In January 2023

Book Of Shadows #3 will be the only comic book that Valiant Entertainment will be publishing in January 2023. The publisher has recently seemingly restricted itself to publishing one comic book a month, and Book Of Shadows has been on hold since August with Book Of Shadows #3 and #4 currently scheduled for January and February 2023. The comics have been resolicited to any retailers who ordered the previous versions will have to check their numbers again.

Bleeding Cool has been covering, to our best ability, the current issues at Valiant Entertainment, who have let go many members of staff, with only a few remaining. And with no one sure what is going on (least of all the NFT investors) people have been looking to what Valiant Entertainment has and will be publishing going forward. Right now it is one book a month, with a bunch of backstock being made available again. Notably Bad Idea Comics, formed by former Valiant Entertainment executives is publishing more titles, even though they are not meant to exist any more and are crowdfunding to be put out of business.

BOOK OF SHADOWS #3 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (RES)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

NOV221894

NOV221895 – BOOK OF SHADOWS #3 CVR B ROMERO (RES) – 3.99

NOV221896 – BOOK OF SHADOWS #3 CVR C ESCAFULLERY (RES) – 3.99

NOV221897 – BOOK OF SHADOWS #3 CVR D PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED (RES) – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Vicente Cifuentes (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Exarch Fane, an ancient, otherworldly warlord, is intent on sacrificing our world to satiate his hunger. Only a team of mystic heroes stands in his way. But while three heroes-SHADOWMAN, PUNK MAMBO, and PERSEPHONE-attempt to stop Fane from forging the Chain of Ruin, DOCTOR MIRAGE and the ETERNAL WARRIOR pass through the veil of death to discover the BOOK OF SHADOWS' terrible secrets.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

And for February 2023…

BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG221948

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Vicente Cifuentes (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

As Exarch Fane's horde of beasts and vampires work to complete their Ritual of Sacrifice, the supernatural heroes of the Valiant Universe-Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Dr. Mirage, the Eternal Warrior, and Persephone-make their last stand. But to save the rest of the universe, must our world die?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: $3.99