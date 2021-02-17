Valkyrie's Mr Horse Tells Marvel Readers "Never Trust A Tory"

The winged horse known simply as Mr Horse was bred and raised by the Vanir on Vanaheim. The series Jane Foster: Valkyrie revealed he could a) speak and b) spoke with a very strong Yorkshire accent. So much so that when Al Ewing left the title, he gave notes to subsequent creative teams on how to write for Mr Horse.

We learnt that he didn't have any time for those posh ponies of Asgard, and that he was quite the militant when it came to workers rights.

But as to his wider political stances? Was he part of the Yorkshire red wall that turned blue at the last General Election? Not so much in today's Thor #12 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein.

It seems not. If Asgard has a North it turns out they also have a Conservative Party, or the Tory Party, and he has no truck with that sort of nonsense. Turns out as Pegaguses go, he's more of a Billy Bragg or an Onsind working horse. Here's the song in question on Bandcamp.

And Al Ewing's guide to writing Horse:

HOW TO HORSE – A GUIDE TO PHONETIC YORKSHIRE by Al Ewing

Mr. Horse speaks with a Yorkshire accent. Sean Bean is my go-to—his native accent is a little mild, but he's a good voice to keep in the head. There's a method to this madness—Yorkshire has strong roots with the Vikings. Take a look at the BBC video on the Yorkshire dialect from their "Story of English" series. to here's a glossary, running from the basics to more advanced his and pieces. There are exceptions to all of this—for instance, "where the action is" sounds better than "where t'action is"—hut this is at least, a guide. •

The T'. "There's trouble at t'mill."

You: Thee or Tha, usually Tha. "Aye, tha knows."

You've: Tha's. been Valkyrie long enough to know that."

You're: Tha's. "Ilia's Valkyrie now, and there's an end on't."

Your: Thy. "I got thy All Weapon signal, Valkyrie."

Yourself: Thissen. ("Thyself' will do on the page, since this one's advanced.)

Those: Them. "I'm not like them posh ponies from that Asgard."

Was: Were. "I were feelin' a hit awkward." "She were here a minute ago, like."

Yes: Aye.

Is that so?: Oh, aye?

Oh, yes.: Oh, aye.

Oh, I see how it is.: Oh, aye.

I don't believe you.: Oh, aye.

Hello: Ey up. "Ey up, lad."

(MALE CHARACTERS are addressed by name or as "lad." FEMALE CHARACTERS are addressed by name or as "lass," barring Valkyrie, who's always addressed as "Valkyrie," being the boss. Everyone Mr. Horse meets is younger than him, so "lad" or "lass" works, though non binary characters should probably just be addressed by name.)

Anything: Owt.

Nothing: Nowt.

Nothing but, just: Nobbut. "I'm nobbut middlin'."

Average, neither good nor had: Middlin'.

Just average: nobbut middlin'. "Aye, I'm nobbut middlin'"

Perhaps, maybe, possibly: 'Appen. "'Appen I've an idea."

Great: Champion, grand. "Aye, that's champion, that is." "Aye, that's grand."

Making a fuss: Mithering. Actually pronounced my-the-ring, so "Mitherin' and ditherin— only rhymes on paper.

Asgard: That Asgard. As in "that London." "Oh, aye. From that Asgard, I shouldn't wonder."

GENERAL NOTES:

Drop g's and h's as a rule. "Hay" keeps its h so it's easier to read – there'll be others like that.

"Like" can he sprinkled at the end of sentences where it feels right. This is advanced stuff, though, so use sparingly.

At the end of sentences about himself – "I'm good Vanir stock," for example – "I am" or "me" can be added. "I'm good Vanir stock, I am." To a workin"orse, me."

NOTES ON PERSONALITY

His Horse is "good Vanir stock, not like them posh ponies from that Asgard" and isn't shy about mentioning it. He has a solid disrespect for Asgard in general – he sees them as a hunch of upper-class toffee-nosed ponces who've not done a day's proper work in their lives. No Asgardian has ever impressed her or ever will, including Thor, Odin, Balder and the rest. lane gets a pass for not being from Asgard.

Mr. Horse is a paid•up member of the union and expects fair recompense for his labor. In practice, this means eating a lot of food. I don't know if he'd ever go on strike, but he'd definitely threaten to.

He lives in Jane's apartment. He can't or won't flush the toilet – more than that we've glossed over. Presumably there's sonic means for him to get out and into the air – an open balcony window, maybe?

He doesn't have a name because he doesn't need one. "Mr. Horse" is just to make things easier on humans – he's The Horse.

Thor #12 is published by Marvel Comics today.

