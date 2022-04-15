Vampire Slayer #1 Preview: Scoobies vs. Crabs

There's a bad case of crabs going around Sunnydale, and only the chosen one can stop it in this preview of Vampire Slayer #1… Willow?! Check out the preview below.

VAMPIRE SLAYER #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220697

FEB220698 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #1 CVR B BLOOD RED FOIL STAMP VAR – $5.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Irene Flores (CA) Goni Montes

A bold new story in a new universe begins, courtesy of Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey (Eat The Rich) and artist Irene Flores (Just Beyond)! After years of fighting against the forces of evil, Buffy Summers finds herself succumbing to the burden of bearing the Slayer mantle. To help his Slayer, Rupert Giles is willing to risk a return to chaos magic, and with Willow's help, they attempt a spell to remove the trauma from Buffy's psyche. The effects backfire though, and leave Buffy unable to remember her past, or her purpose! With Sunnydale under attack, a new Slayer must rise to protect it, while Buffy's friends race against the clock to restore her true self.

In Shops: 4/20/2022

SRP: $4.99

