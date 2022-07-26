Vampire Slayer #4 Preview: They'll Pay For It on the Yelp Reviews

Buffy, Willow, and Faith are suspicious of a new pasta joint in this preview of Vampire Slayer #4… but it isn't paranoia if they really are out to get you. Check out the preview below.

VAMPIRE SLAYER #4

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220369

MAY220370 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #4 CVR B BLOOD RED VAR – $4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Puste (CA) Goni Montes

Buffy is haunted by strange dreams and suspects something between Willow and Faith. She can't make sense of it, but she needs to understand what's going on. Unfortunately, what's actually going on at the pasta joint they're dining at is a dangerous entity likely to put them in hot water!

In Shops: 7/27/2022

SRP: $4.99

