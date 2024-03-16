Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: June 2024, sainted love, Solicits

Vault Comics Collect Their Sainted Love in June 2024 Solicits

Article Summary Vault Comics reveals June 2024 titles including Sainted Love and Door To Door collections.

Final issue of Beyond Real #5 by Zack Kaplan concludes the miniseries in June.

Something Crawled Out #3 brings spine-chilling conspiracies with a release in August.

Steve Orlando’s time-travel romance saga Sainted Love debuts its first volume in July.

Vault Comics list collections of Sainted Love and Door To Door Night By Night in their June 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as the latest issues of Beyond Real and Something Crawled Out. Yes, this is a smaller list than you might expect from Vault and are missing Barbaric and Deathstalker… for now.

BEYOND REAL #5 (OF 5) CVR A JOHN PEARSON

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Fabiana Mascolo, Toni Fejzula, Vincenzo Riccardi, Dennis Menheere, Jorge Corona, Liana Kangas, Luana Vecchio (CA) John Pearson

An artist's voice. June must defeat an army of doppelgängers, who reflect her doubt and despair, to reach the mountain of color where the simulation stands guard. There, June must finally choose what is most important to her. Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 6/26/2024

SOMETHING CRAWLED OUT #3 (OF 4) CVR A CAS MADCURSED PEIRANO

(W) Son M. (A/CA) Cas MadCursed Peirano

This body is not your home. The search for Charlotte unwinds a web of horrifying conspiracies, Eddie takes matters into her own hands, and Rainer takes a turn for the worse. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT TP VOL 3

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Sally Cantirino (CA) Brian Hurtt

The last time our sales crew met the dreaded Lamashtu, their lives were changed forever. Now the demon is back, nesting in another small town, abducting children. When the crew runs afoul of the monster this time, there's a good chance none of them will survive. Will this be the last door they knock on? Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

SAINTED LOVE TP VOL 1 (MR)

(W) Steve Orlando (A/CA) Giopota

New York City. 1907. Malcolm Irina is the greatest inventor the world's never heard of, and his lover, John Wolf, is the toughest bare-knuckle boxer in the city. Irina's newest invention, the Chronocorridor, is nearly complete. He dreams of whisking himself and Wolf away to a time when they can live and love freely. But when crazed Detective Felt raids Irina's lab, the couple dive into the freshly powered up portal to escape capture. Steve Orlando (Eisner+GLAAD Nominated writer of Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man 2099, Wonder Woman) and Giopota (artist+creator of beloved webcomic Mothersea) hurl you across time with Irina and Wolf, as they encounter famous queer people throughout history and fight back against all who would see their names and love erased! Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 7/10/2024

