Vault Comics Launch Giga, Devil's Red Bride in October 2020 Solicits

Vault Comics are launching their new series Giga, by White Noise Studios writer Alex Paknadel and artist John Le, as well as Devil's Red Bride by Sebastian Girner and John Bivens. As well as continuing issues of Heavy, Autumnal, Hundred Wolves, Engineward, Money Shot and more in Vault Comics October 2020 solicitations. GIGA #1 CVR A LE VAULT COMICS AUG201706 (W) Alex Paknadel (A/CA) John Le Nobody knows why the skyscraper-sized mechs known as 'Giga' fought their bitter, centuries' long war. All they know is that when the fighting finally stopped, the dormant Giga became humanity's new habitat and new gods in one. When disgraced engineer Evan Calhoun finds an apparently murdered Giga, his society and the fascistic tech-centered religious order that controls it are rapidly thrown into chaos.

From writer Alex Paknadel (Friendo, Turncoat, Incursion) and rising star John Le comes another Vault & White Noise partnership about what happens after the mechs stop fighting.

DEVILS RED BRIDE #1 CVR A BIVENS (MR)

(W) Sebastian Girner (A/CA) John Bivens

16th century Japan. The fates of warlords ebb and flow like tides of blood, none more than the Aragami Clan who follow their lord clad in the 'Red Devil' mask into every battle. But when Lord Aragami succumbs to illness, his daughter, the fierce Ketsuko, hatches a plot to save her people, no matter the cost…

Years later, as Ketsuko wanders the heaving battlefields of her ruined homeland, she discovers a chance to avenge the terrible wrong done to her clan, even if it means stepping back onto a road steeped in slaughter.

From writer Sebastin Girner (Shirtless Bear-Fighter!, Scales & Scoundrels) and artist John Bivens (Creature Feature, Spread) comes a blood-drenched love letter to Samurai fiction in a chilling tale of guilt, trauma, and vengeance.

AUTUMNAL #2 CVR A SHEHAN

(W) Daniel Kraus (A/CA) Chris Shehan

After missing the funeral of her estranged mother, Kat and her daughter, Sybil, hope to fit into the quaint town of Comfort Notch. But the town's obscure history and strange customs make it a struggle, leading to a shocking confrontation.

HEAVY #2 CVR A DONOVAN (RES)

(W) Max Bemis (A/CA) Eryk Donovan

Saddled with the worst possible partner (for potentially all of eternity), Bill must decide whether he can give his greatest enemy a clean slate and earn his own fresh start beyond the Big Wait. A hard decision to make while you're jumping through time and space, knocking out teeth!

HUNDRED WOLVES #2 CVR A AKINS (RES)

(W) Myke Cole (A/CA) Tony Akins

Andrei belives his daughter Yulia deserves more than a killer. She deserves a father. But when he tries to show compassion for a fallenw enemy, he offends his liege lord. Suddenly, Andrei, Oksana, and Yulia are on the wrong side of Cout Ostoja, a man as powerful as he is vengeful.

SHADOW SERVICE #3 CVR A HOWELL

(W) Cavan Scott (CA) Triona Farrell (A/CA) Corin Howell

The net tightens as Gina realises her closest ally works for the demonic forces that threaten her way of life. The time for running has passed, but can she trust her new teammates? And what will she risk to save the life of an innocent man?

BLEED THEM DRY #4 CVR A RUAN

(W) Hiroshi Koizumi, Eliot Rahal (A/CA) Dike Ruan

The city of Asylum demands blood. Toyo Yammatto and Detective Harper Halloway have been separated. With Harper exposed as a traitor against the International Republic of Displaced Peoples and Toyo missing, the sadistic Detective Atticus Black has claimed victory. Our divided immortals will have to reckon with their past, present and future before reuniting.

MONEY SHOT #9 (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A/CA) Rebekah Isaacs

Pursued by pissed off (but very sexy) Space Knights, the XXX-plorers and President Kirk must unite with their own assassins to film a scene…or they'll be trapped on a very bad planet forever! Plus! Who are the rulers of the universe known as "The Bulbs?"

ENGINEWARD #4 CVR A EISMA

(W) George Mann (A/CA) Joe Eisma

As the Celestials discover the truth about the Terran seed, Libra tries to tip the balance in their favour, and a betrayal in Shiptown puts Gemini on Joss's trail. Meanwhile, held prisoner in the Atomists' camp, the ghoulem's head helps Joss plot an explosive escape-but even success means facing her deepest fears: the shades.

WASTED SPACE #16 (MR)

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

Legion's cosmic origins revealed!

VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE #3 CVR A CAMPBELL

(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Dev Pramanik, Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell

When Prince Samantha calls in Cecily and Ali to investigate the murder of three Kindred, the two vampires must learn to trust one another fully if they're going to solve the mystery-and keep their own secrets from the Camarilla. But when they discover that the killings could be linked to a dangerous old grudge, the case leads them to a new breed of enemy they never thought possible!

FINGER GUNS TP

(W) Sabs Cooper, Justin Richards (A/CA) Val Halvorson

Two troubled teenagers discover they can manipulate emotions by firing finger guns. There will be laughs. There will be tears. There will be uncomfortable teen feelings and angst. Oh yeah… and chaos. So much chaos.

