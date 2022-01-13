Vault Comics Tease A New Cullen Bunn Comic For 2022

Vault Comics have been teasing a bunch of comic book creators for 2022, their fifth anniversary. Including a new comic book by Cullen Bunn.

Cullen Bunn is best known for his work onX-Men, Defenders, Captain America, Moon Knight, Wolverine, Venom, Conan, Draz, Micronauts, Asgardians Of The Galaxy, Monsters Unleashed, Magneto, Battle Scars and Deadpool for Marvel Comics, Sinestro, Earth 2, Aquaman and Lobo for DC Comics, his creator-owned series The Damned, Hellbreak, Shadow Roads, Helheim, Terrible Lizard, Blood Feud and The Sixth Gun at Oni Press, Night Trap at Lion Forge, Bone Parish, The Unsound, Basilisk and The Empty Man at Boom Studios, Harrow County at Dark Horse Comics, Regression and Unearth at Image Comics, Dark Ark at AfterShock as well as his horror novel Crooked Hills. And now something new from Vault Comics. Here's what else they have been teasing.

Son M. is an Algerian comics writer, screenplay writer, narrative designer, and novelist, with Thief Of The Heights a YA original graphic novel from Harper Collins out this year with Robin Yao as well as Animalheads at Tapas, and Bone Marrow And Other Tunnels To Travel Through. And now has a new comic book coming in 2022 from Vault Comics.





Here are a few more, including a new series by Christopher Sebela and Ben Hennessy.

Christopher Sebela is best known for writing the likes of Injustice, Ground Zero, Evolution, Escape from New York, High Crimes, Dead Letters, Crowded, Ghost, Welcome Back, Demonic, Agent 47, Pantomime, Screamland, Captain Marvel, Heartthrob, Blue Beetle, Kiss/Vampirella, Heartthrob, Cold War, Short Order Crooks, Shanghai Red, House Amok, test, Aliens Vs Predator, Dirtbag Rapture, Detective Comics, Fantastic Four and Harley Quinn. Ben Hennessy is a storyboard artist and animator associated with Longstone Comics. He is also a co-founder and one of the directors of Pegbar.

A new title from Brenden Fletcher and another book from John Lees and George Kambadais. Brenden Fletcher is best known for his work on Batgirl, Gotham Academy, Wednesday Comics, Black Canary, Motor Crush, Isola, Robotech, Power Rangers and X-Men.

John Lees is best known for his work on Sink, The Standard, Then Emily Was Gone, Mountainhead, Oxymoron and Hotell. And George Kambadais is best known for his work on Firefly, The Double Life Of Miranda Turner, Dark Lily, Short Order Crooks, Black Ghost, I Can Sell You A Body, Micro and Grave Lilies.

Including a new title by Dennis Hopeless and Víctor Ibáñez. Dennis Hopeless is best known for… well, a lot. WWE, All-New X-Men, Cable & X-Force, Avengers Arena, Spider-Woman, Jean Grey, Sea Of Stars, Avengers Undercover, X-O Manowar, Cloak & Dagger, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Inferno, Star Wars: Vader, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Gearhead, Spider-Man… will that do? While Víctor Ibáñez is best known for Extraordinary X-Men, Storm, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Contest Of Champions – and with Dennis Hopeless on Jean Grey.

A new series from Zack Kaplan and John Pearson. Zack Kaplan is best known for sci-fi comic books such as Eclipse, Port of Earth, Lost City Explorers and Join The Future, while John Pearson is best known for horror comics, Razorblades, Department Of Truth and Beast Wagon.

Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden are creators of the comic book Barbaric from Vault Comics, heading up the Free Comic Book Day 2022 offerings in May. But it looks like they might have something new from Vault Comics for 2022 as well. Could this be the Barbaric spin-offs they had previously talked about?

Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell and Jim Terry named as creators… Well, that's easy. West Of Sundown as featured on Bleeding Cool a couple of weeks ago as part of the Vault March 2022 solicits and solicitations.

WEST OF SUNDOWN #1

VAULT COMICS

A beautiful vampire must flee monster slayers in New York City and reclaim the ancestral soil that restores her undead flesh. But the world has changed since she was reborn in the New Mexico desert, and now Constance der Abend and her loyal assistant Dooley must adapt to life in the rough frontier town of Sangre de Moro, where all sorts of monsters have settled.

A western tale of survival starring a cast of literary horrors from the diabolical minds of Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell, and Jim Terry.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WEST OF SUNDOWN #1 CVR B TERRY

WEST OF SUNDOWN #1 CVR C SEELEY

But the second from Brian Schirmer and Elena Gogou? that's something unannounced. so far,,,

Brian Schirmer is best known for writing FairLady, Black Jack Ketchum and Ultrasylvania. He tweeted last month "Just had an amazing call about a new series that's getting announced – deeeeep breath – next month! As things kick into high gear for yours truly" with Elena posting supportive gifs in response. Elena Gougu is a comic artist best known for her work in Greece's comic industry, including the recent graphic novel Spazorahoula written by Steve Stivaktis from Jenna Press. Look for more in the days to come.

Vault Comics is a private family-owned company based in Missoula, Montana, founded by brothers Damian and Adrian Wassel, and their friend Nathan Gooden.