Venom #10 Preview: Naked and Afraid

Eddie Brock wants to save his son in this preview of Venom #10. We think he ought to put some clothes on first. Check out the preview below.

Venom #10

by Al Ewing & Bryan Hitch, cover by Bryan Hitch

THE COLOSSAL CAPSTONE TO THE SECOND ARC OF THIS EPIC NEW ERA OF VENOM! Torn across space and time through the symbiote hive, Eddie Brock's soul is pushed to its absolute limit! Manipulated and maligned by forces stronger than himself, Eddie has no choice but to watch in horror as his son, Dylan, and the Venom symbiote are stabbed in the heart by BEDLAM!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620191401011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620191401021 – VENOM 10 SIQUEIRA VARIANT – $3.99 US

