Venom #4 Preview: Venom to the Rescue

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. The Venom symbiote is Dylan Brock's only hope for rescue in this preview of Venom #4, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.

Venom #4

by Ram V & Bryan Hitch, cover by Bryan Hitch

The villainous LIFE FOUNDATION is back – and they have DYLAN BROCK DEAD IN THEIR SIGHTS! Led once again by the insidious Carlton Drake, the symbiote-hunting organization has larger ambitions than ever before, and with ARTHUR KRANE in the palm of their hand, they finally have the political leverage to make them a reality.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620191400411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620191400421 – VENOM 4 MEYERS VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

75960620191400431 – VENOM 4 YARDIN CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.