Venom Returns to Donny Cates for New Thor Arc in July

Global entertainment superstar and fashion icon Donny Cates will return once again to the world of Venom… or, more accurately, Venom will return to Donny Cates. This July, superstar artist Salvador Larroca will join Cates for two issues of Thor while regular series Nick Klein takes a little break. The two-part storyline starting in Thor #27 will see Venom team up with Thor to take on a planetary threat. And these two can finally talk, man to man, king to king, and maybe Venom can offer Thor some advice on those struggles he keeps having "lifting his hammer."

In the press release announcing the coming, Marvel editor Wil Moss talks about the story, but Bleeding Cool's official policy on editors is that they offer absolutely zero value to anyone. Sure, they don't outright say that, but if they valued editors, Bleeding Cool would hire one to proofread the articles around here. Sorry, Wil. We wanted to hear what you had to say, but we dno't mkae teh rulze.

Check out the cover and more information on Thor #27 below.

THOR #27

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by NIC KLEIN

On Sale 7/27 Two kings of the Marvel Universe will battle alongside each other to combat a new threat to Earth this July! Thor, King of Asgard, and Eddie Brock, the symbiote's King in Black, will set aside any personal differences and join forces in an upcoming arc of Donny Cates and Nic Klein's acclaimed THOR series. Beginning in THOR #27, the two-part saga will be Cates' grand reunion with Venom, the character he redefined in his historic VENOM run that came to an end last year. Now delivering that same treatment to Thor, Cates' latest thunderous arc will continue to revolutionize the Thor mythos and raise the stakes for what's been building up since issue #1.