Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: fantasy, Ize Press, korean webnovel, novel, romance, Villains are Destined to Die, Yen Press

Villains Are Destined to Die: Novel Coming to Print in August 2025

Villains are Destined to Die, the Korean romance "reincarnated as a villainess" webnovel that inspired the webcomic, is coming to print.

Article Summary Villains Are Destined to Die novel release set for August 2025 by Ize Press.

Based on the reverse harem game, it explores a tragic journey in a fantasy world.

Original source of popular webcomic, boasting 1.7M views on Tapas.

Available in print, eBook, and audio, featuring 5 captivating paperback volumes.

Ize Press revealed the release date for the English print edition of the beloved reincarnation romantasy novel Villains Are Destined to Die. As one of the most popular 'reincarnated as a villainess' titles in the world of Korean webnovels, Villains Are Destined to Die is a leader in the growing genre of being thrown into a fantasy world with RPG/dating sim mechanics such as affection meters and microtransactions.

Villains are Destined to Die (Novel)

By Gwon Gyeoeul

Surprise event unlocked—the release of the original novel behind the hit fantasy romance comic!

When a college student with a tragic past picks up the reverse harem video game Daughter of the Duke's Super Love Project, she immediately sees herself as one of the characters. Not the adored heroine of easy mode, Ivonne, no—but the protagonist of hard mode, misunderstood villain Penelope. Little did she know that she'd go to sleep playing the story…and wake up in Penelope's body! The only way to escape the game world? Charm one of the love interests and reach his good ending. But with affection meters starting in the negative and the inability to speak without choosing from preselected dialogue, it quickly becomes clear that a single wrong move means her demise—and this villain might just be destined to die!

The original novel of Villains Are Destined to Die is the source material that inspired one of today's most popular webcomics, which is currently being published in print by Ize Press and is one of the best-selling titles from the imprint to date. This addictively crafted story offers mind-blowing world-building, engaging character depth, and gripping drama. The webnovel has received over 1.7 million views and 145 thousand likes on Tapas, and the English print edition will collect the complete webnovel series in 5 gorgeous paperback volumes.

Villains Are Destined to Die is a must-read for fans of reverse-harem romance stories, transmigration fantasies with doomed heroines, and tragic stories filled with angst and drama. The Korean content powerhouse Ize Press is proud to be releasing the English print edition, and readers can look forward to adding Villains Are Destined to Die (novel) to their collection. This prose masterpiece is set to release August 2025 in print, eBook, and audio formats.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!