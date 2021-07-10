Villains vs. Villains in Sinister War #1 [Preview]

Sinister War kicks off at Marvel next week, ensuring that Nick Spencer's Spider-Man run can go on just a little bit longer with some of those trademark spinoff issues. This mini-series pits Doctor Octopus and the Sinister Six against The Vulture and the Savage Six. That's right, Marvel has turned the heroes vs. heroes schtick upside down, giving us villains vs. villains this time. They ought to be able to squeeze another 57 super-mega-crossover events out of that concept! Check out the preview of Sinister War #1 below.

SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210482

MAY210485 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) BAGLEY CONNECTING VAR – $4.99

MAY210483 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) BAGLEY WRAPAROUND VAR – $4.99

MAY210493 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) BALDEON HANDBOOK VAR – $4.99

MAY210487 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) FRANK VAR – $4.99

MAY210486 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) NAUCK HEADSHOT VAR – $4.99

MAY210489 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) NGU VAR – $4.99

MAY210488 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) VEREGGE VAR – $4.99

MAY210494 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) VICENTINI VAR – $4.99

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Bryan Hitch

DOCTOR OCTOPUS IS BACK! AND THE SINISTER WAR HAS BEGUN!

Ock's got a new Sinister Six and if you think he's thought big in the past, think again. What Ock DOESN'T know is that the VULTURE has a sextet of his own: THE SAVAGE SIX! It's an all-out WAR between two of the greatest villains in the Marvel Universe, and the only person they hate more than each other is SPIDER-MAN! Spidey's in deep trouble with the toughest battle that he's ever faced. Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley team up for this epic Spider-Man story guaranteed to shock readers everywhere!

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/14/2021

SRP: $4.99