Vixen Return Confirmed by DC Comics For Truth & Justice In 2021

Back in September, Bleeding Cool posted rumours abounding that there is a new Vixen comic book on the way from DC Comics in 2021. That it may be written by Mosaic and Avengers writer Geoff Thorne, and drawn by legendary comics artist Chris Cross, of Captain Marvel, Blood Syndicate, Xero and Firestorm, with the following design artwork being tweeted and deleted. There was nothing more than this at the time.

Now DC has announced that in January, they will; publish a new digital anthology comic book series, Truth & Justice, to be collected in print in February,

This series continues in the tradition of popular DC titles such as Adventures of Superman, Sensation Comics, and Legends of the Dark Knight, exploring the length and breadth of DC's rich character history. In addition, the series will serve as a platform for new, emerging storytellers to reveal their takes on popular DC characters. Truth & Justice debuts digitally on January 8, 2021, with the first of three 99-cent weekly stories, which will be collected as a 40-page print issue available February 16, 2021. Vixen makes her Truth & Justice entrance in a story written by Geoffrey Thorne (Future State: Green Lantern, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Marvel's Avengers: Black Panthers Quest), with art by Chris Cross and Jordi Tarragona. Mari McCabe is many things: superhero, model, activist; but can she add god-killer to the list? Vixen teams up with Dr. Mist and Impala of the Global Guardians to face down an ancient deity that's taken over the body of a scientist investigating powerful magical artifacts. Vixen will need to dig deep and use all the abilities in the animal kingdom to face down this powerful primeval threat! Subsequent installments of Truth & Justice will showcase the heart and spirit of the wide-ranging characters featured across DC's Multiverse. With an endless array of characters to choose from—heroes, villains, aliens, animals—you name it, we have it!

Vixen was created by Gerry Conway and Bob Oksner for DC Comics and first appeared in Action Comics #521 in 1981. However she was meant to star in her own solo comic book back in 1978, intended to be the first African female DC superhero to star in her own series, but it was cancelled before publication as part of the DC Implosion in 1978. The first issue was subsequently printed in Cancelled Comic Cavalcade. And while Vixen would remain a reguar mamber of DC Comics continuity, it would take until 2008 for Vixen to get her first solo series, by G. Willow Wilson and CAFU as a five-issue limited series, Vixen: Return of the Lion.

In possession of the Tantu Totem, Vixen can harness the spirit of animals and conjure the power and abilities of any animal past or present. She was played by Megalyn Echikunwoke in both the CW animated webseries Vixen, and appearing as Vixen in Arrow, while Maisie Richardson-Sellers played a World War II version of the character.