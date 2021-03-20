Viz Media Releases May 2021 Manga Titles

Viz Media released their complete list of May 2021 manga titles. Once again, it's a massive list with a myriad range of genres, no surprise considering they're the biggest manga publisher in America.

Shonen Jump

Undead Unluck, Vol. 1

Story and Art by Yoshifumi Tozuka

All Fuuko wants is a whirlwind romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold.

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 4, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 4–Diamond Is Unbreakable, Vol. 9

Story and Art by Hirohiko Araki

Diamond is unbreakable! Josuke, Koichi, Okuyasu, Jotaro, Rohan, and their newfound friends have been searching Morioh for any trace of the serial killer and Stand user Yoshikage Kira. After much effort and many battles against enemy Stands, they've found their prey! But does Kira have the upper hand after all? This is it! Witness the final battle of Yoshikage Kira and Josuke Higashikata, as Deadly Queen and Shining Diamond go head-to-head!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 4, 2021 Teen+ $19.99

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Vol. 11

Creator/Supervisor: Masashi Kishimoto

Art by Mikio Ikemoto

Script by Ukyo Kodachi

In order to rescue Naruto, Boruto and his teammates find themselves up against the dastardly Boro. This new team will need to learn to work together quickly to have any hope of surviving.

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 4, 2021 Teen

$9.99

World Trigger, Vol. 22

Story and Art by Daisuke Ashihara

It's round eight of the Rank Wars, and Hyuse is heavily damaged and flanked by rival squads. The whole match hinges on Chika's ability to shoot people and the squad's overall strategy against Ninomiya. Tamakoma-2's ticket to the away mission depends on placing high in B-rank as the final match hurtles towards a conclusion!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 4, 2021 Teen

$9.99

The Promised Neverland, Vol. 19

Story by Kaiu Shirai

Art by Posuka Demizu

With the queen now dead, chaos envelops the demon world. Emma and her friends head back to Grace Field House in order to rescue the other children from Peter Ratri, but can they make it in time? The final battle for the children's future begins!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 4, 2021 Teen+ $9.99

Black Clover, Vol. 25

Story and Art by Yūki Tabata

The Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad has launched an all-out attack on the Heart Kingdom and the Black Bulls. While Asta and company have gotten stronger, can they stand up to these new devil-possessed mages? This might be the perfect time for Yami to save the day!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 4, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Story and Art by Aka Akasaka

Will this romantic comedy turn into a thriller? Two warring factions in Kaguya's family are trying to force her personal assistant, Ai, to abandon Kaguya and serve them. While Miyuki tries to save Ai from getting kidnapped, she sends an urgent message to Kaguya to meet her at the place where their relationship began—but Kaguya can't figure out where that is! Meanwhile, as Yu and Tsubame grow closer, Miko grows more jealous, and different student council factions clash over whom Yu should date!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 4, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Haikyu!!, Vol. 44

Story and Art by Haruichi Furudate

Hinata and Kageyama finally meet again, this time in the V.League. Even against the high-level plays between the top-tier Adlers and Black Jackals, Hinata shows off all that he can do and makes a big splash! Once again, facing Hinata as an opponent, Kageyama watches him navigate the court with growing excitement. Which one of these two monsters will come out on top?!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 4, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Shojo Beat

"Snow White with the Red Hair, Vol. 13"

Story and Art by Sorata Akiduki

Shirayuki is headed to Lilias to work as an herbalist and researcher, and she can't hold back the tears when she realizes how much she'll miss everyone. Luckily, Zen knows just what to say to her! And later, Obi makes a stunning confession to Zen.

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 4, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Daytime Shooting Star, Vol. 12

Story and Art by Mika Yamamori

Suzume has moved to Tokyo and is living with her uncle. Suzume and Mamura enjoy some much-needed alone time in Okinawa. That is until Suzume spots a guy who looks a lot like Mr. Shishio. Finally, the time has come for Suzume to confront her feelings once and for all. Who will she choose? Find out in the series' dramatic conclusion!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 4, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Love Me, Love Me Not, Vol. 8

Story and Art by Io Sakisaka

Love and friendship have become quite complicated for these four friends. Yuna and Rio have started dating, and Akari and Kazuomi are growing closer. But now that Akari's ex-boyfriend wants her back will Kazuomi find the right time to tell Akari how he feels?

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 4, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Shortcake Cake, Vol. 12

Story and Art by Suu Morishita

Riku moves back into his childhood home, but he invites everyone from the boardinghouse to a hot springs resort to spend time together. Is there a future together for Riku and Ten?

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 4, 2021 Teen

$9.99

The King's Beast, Vol. 2

Story and Art by Rei Toma

Rangetsu knows she must keep a low profile in the palace if she's to have any hope of tracking down her brother's killer. But when an Ajin is wrongly accused of murder, can Rangetsu stand idly by when she knows that Prince Tenyou has the power to prevent another horrible injustice?

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 4, 2021 Teen

$9.99

VIZ Media

Fullmetal Alchemist: Fullmetal Edition, Vol. 13

Story and Art by Hiromu Arakawa

In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. The secret and sinister origin of the homunculi that hound them is revealed while the brothers' father positions himself for the conflict to come.

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 11, 2021 Teen

$19.99

Yo-Kai Watch, Vol. 17

Story and Art by Noriyuki Konishi

A mysterious door opens, causing Nate to run into weird and wacky Yo-kai from the past, present and future. Watch as they participate in a battle royale to decide which Yo-kai is the strongest!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 11, 2021, All Ages $9.99

Pokémon: Sun & Moon, Vol. 10

Story by Hidenori Kusaka

Art by Satoshi Yamamoto

Lost in an alternate dimension, Sun and Moon battle to help their new friends defend the eternally dark city of Ultra Megalopolis. But then a betrayal deprives them of their transportation home!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 11, 2021, All Ages $4.99

A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow, Vol. 7

Story and Art by Makoto Hagino

As the only two members of the Aquarium Club, Konatsu senses that she and Koyuki are connected by loneliness, and she's afraid that her bond with Koyuki is weakening as it gradually changes. When Konatsu's feelings finally erupt. Koyuki resolves to face her head-on, leading to a clash of feelings before the girls can confirm how important they are to each other.

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 11, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Splatoon, Vol. 12

Story and Art by Sankichi Hinodeya

The final chapter of the Hero Mode arc is here! Find out how it ends for Specs and the gang. And then, a brand new story brings you further into the world of Splatoon. It's time to get to know Sheldon! His adventure starts right now!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 11, 2021, All Ages $9.99

VIZ Signature

Urusei Yatsura, Vol. 10

Story and Art by Rumiko Takahashi

There's never a dull moment on the beach in summer, especially when Ataru and Mendo encounter a beautiful woman looking for her lost child on the bottom of the ocean. Could this be Ryunosuke's missing mother? Later, Ataru and Ten's ongoing battle for dominance creates some serious collateral damage when Lum gets hit point-blank with a projectile rice cooker. Will she ever talk to them again?!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 18, 2021 Teen+

$19.99

BEASTARS, Vol. 12

Story and Art by Paru Itagaki

As a consequence of his savage battle with brown bear Riz, doors begin to close for gray wolf Legoshi, and he must strike out on his own. Temptation arises when he makes a new herbivore friend, Merino sheep Seven, who is being harassed at work by her carnivore colleagues. We finally meet the current valiant Beastar, horse Yahya, who shares a history with Legoshi's family. Like Legoshi and Louis, Yahya strives to make the world a better place—but do his ends justify his means? Then, both Louis and Legoshi must come to terms with their father figures…

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 18, 2021 Teen+

$12.99

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, Vol. 8

Story and Art by Yuji Kaku

The surviving members of the exploration party stage a desperate raid on Horai, the center of Lord Tensen's operations, while a landing party full of new enemies closes in. Battling these supernatural beings is a life-and-death proposition, requiring total focus and extreme skill. A moment's distraction could be fatal. Gabimaru and Sagiri must overcome their foes, but the odds are stacked against them!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 18, 2021, Mature $12.99

No Guns Life, Vol. 10



Story and Art by Tasuku Karasuma

Juzo and Mary survived the Weapons Vault and their meeting with Number 12. Although the encounter left them with some troubling questions, the answers will have to wait—Juzo still has bills to pay! The daily work of an Extended private investigator is a far cry from digging into the conspiracies of a megacorporation, but no less dangerous. When a client comes to Juzo asking him to investigate insurance fraud, Juzo promises to discover the truth, even if his client doesn't want to hear it!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 18, 2021 Teen+

$12.99

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Vol. 2

Story by Haro Aso, Art by Kotaro Takata

When Akira and Kencho make an impromptu trip to Ikebukuro to snag a widescreen TV, they find themselves trapped by zombies along with a handful of beautiful strangers. As Akira tries to cozy up to the girls to strike another item off of his bucket list, he engages in a conversation about childhood dreams, but he can't recall his own.

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 18, 2021 Teen+

$12.99

The Way of the Househusband, Vol. 5

Story and Art by Kousuke Oono

Tatsu is ambushed by a yakuza with a beef, and there's only one way to settle things—an epic rap battle! But this throwdown is only a warm-up for the buffet battle yet to come because when you're the Immortal Dragon, you don't choose the househusband life; it chooses you!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 18, 2021 Teen+

$12.99

Levius/est, Vol. 8



Story and Art by Haruhisa Nakata

When Oliver, the indestructible champion of Mechanical Martial Arts, attacks challenger Levius's body and mind, Levius must decide if the time has come to replace his medical prosthesis with a military-grade combat arm. A.J. risked her life in an effort to save him, so Levius knows if he loses, it may mean more than one death…

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 18, 2021 Teen+

$12.99

Shonen Sunday

Fly Me to the Moon, Vol. 5

Story and Art by Kenjiro Hata

Nasa and Tsukasa may be temporarily homeless, but life isn't all bad for the newlyweds. Staying at the neighborhood public bath, they earn their keep by helping out and still have time for cooking parties and retro video games. And in the course of their new life together, Nasa finally manages to plan a simple date.

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 11, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

RIN-NE, Vol. 39

Story and Art by Rumiko Takahashi

Rumors are flying about Kain interviewing for an arranged marriage. Renge, who has a massive crush on him, is raking in big bucks at her seaside food stand when Kain suddenly shows up. Renge's over the moon when he invites her to meet with him that night but becomes despondent when the rumors about his arranged marriage reach her. In an act of self-destructive desperation, Renge confesses to Kain that she's his most despised enemy, a damashigami!

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

May 11, 2021 Teen+

$9.99