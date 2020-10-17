W Maxwell Prince Launches Clown Anthology Comic, Haha, From Image

W Maxwell Prince is the co-creator of anthology horror series Ice Cream Man, as well as writing comics such as King Of Nowhere, One Week In The Library, The Electric Sublime, Judas: The Last Day and Marvel Zombie. Well, in January, he's going another anthology series – but this time with a bevvy of different comic book artists, beginning with Vanesa R. Del Rey. Named Haha, it will focus on clowns, and the first issue will be published in January 2021.

"I don't like clowns, so I thought it'd be a good idea to write about them," said W Maxwell Prince. "What a gas, to get to partner with some of comics' best to tell these ditties about a bunch of real jokers."

The new series is about professional clowns—it will share a common clown theme from issue to issue, but will showcase Prince's characteristic one-shot storytelling. Haha promises a departure in tone and will break out beyond the horror genre to present a variety of stories across various different genres. Haha peeks under the big top, over the rainbow, and even inside a balloon to tell a wide-ranging slew of stories about "funny" men and women, proving that some things are so sad you just have to laugh.

Future issues of Haha will be drawn by Gabriel Walta, Roger Langridge and more. Oh and coulrophobia (from the Greek word kōlobathristēs, meaning "stilt-walker") is one of the most common phobias in the world, the fear of clowns. Famous people who suffered from coulrophobia include Sean Combs, Johnny Depp and Tim Curry – who still played Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the 1990 miniseries and requested that there be no mirrors when they applied the clown makeup on him, so he wouldn't have to see himself in the role. Why not buy them all copies of Haha when it is published?