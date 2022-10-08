Wakanda #1 Preview: The Rhino Takes a Wakandan Vacation

The Rhino invades Wakanda in this preview of Wakanda #1… can Shuri stop him without her brother around? This comic wouldn't exist if the answer wasn't: yes! Check out the preview below.

Wakanda #1

by Evan Narcisse & Stephanie Renee Williams & Paco Medina & Natacha Bustos, cover by Mateus Manhanini

THE BLACK PANTHER IS NO LONGER WELCOME IN WAKANDA! Who is this proud nation without its king? This exciting new miniseries answers that question as each issue spotlights a different fan-favorite Wakandan character. First up: Shuri proves that being without the Black Panther doesn't mean Wakanda is without heroes to protect it – and that there is a reason she too once wielded the power. Plus, part one of the "History of the Black Panthers" backup story, providing for the first time anywhere a definitive overview of every Wakandan who has ever held the mantle of the Black Panther!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.15"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620365900111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620365900121 – WAKANDA 1 ARTGERM VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620365900131 – WAKANDA 1 ARTGERM VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620365900141 – WAKANDA 1 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620365900151 – WAKANDA 1 KLEIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620365900161 – WAKANDA 1 REILLY WINDOWSHADES VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.