The Rhino invades Wakanda in this preview of Wakanda #1… can Shuri stop him without her brother around? This comic wouldn't exist if the answer wasn't: yes! Check out the preview below.
Wakanda #1
by Evan Narcisse & Stephanie Renee Williams & Paco Medina & Natacha Bustos, cover by Mateus Manhanini
THE BLACK PANTHER IS NO LONGER WELCOME IN WAKANDA! Who is this proud nation without its king? This exciting new miniseries answers that question as each issue spotlights a different fan-favorite Wakandan character. First up: Shuri proves that being without the Black Panther doesn't mean Wakanda is without heroes to protect it – and that there is a reason she too once wielded the power. Plus, part one of the "History of the Black Panthers" backup story, providing for the first time anywhere a definitive overview of every Wakandan who has ever held the mantle of the Black Panther!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.59"W x 10.15"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton
On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620365900111
| Rated T+
$4.99
Variants:
75960620365900121 – WAKANDA 1 ARTGERM VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620365900131 – WAKANDA 1 ARTGERM VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620365900141 – WAKANDA 1 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620365900151 – WAKANDA 1 KLEIN VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620365900161 – WAKANDA 1 REILLY WINDOWSHADES VARIANT – $4.99 US
Interior preview page from 75960620365900111 WAKANDA #1 MATEUS MANHANINI COVER, by Evan Narcisse & Stephanie Renee Williams & Paco Medina & Natacha Bustos & Mateus Manhanini, in stores Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620365900111 WAKANDA #1 MATEUS MANHANINI COVER, by Evan Narcisse & Stephanie Renee Williams & Paco Medina & Natacha Bustos & Mateus Manhanini, in stores Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620365900111 WAKANDA #1 MATEUS MANHANINI COVER, by Evan Narcisse & Stephanie Renee Williams & Paco Medina & Natacha Bustos & Mateus Manhanini, in stores Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620365900111 WAKANDA #1 MATEUS MANHANINI COVER, by Evan Narcisse & Stephanie Renee Williams & Paco Medina & Natacha Bustos & Mateus Manhanini, in stores Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620365900111 WAKANDA #1 MATEUS MANHANINI COVER, by Evan Narcisse & Stephanie Renee Williams & Paco Medina & Natacha Bustos & Mateus Manhanini, in stores Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620365900111 WAKANDA #1 MATEUS MANHANINI COVER, by Evan Narcisse & Stephanie Renee Williams & Paco Medina & Natacha Bustos & Mateus Manhanini, in stores Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620365900111 WAKANDA #1 MATEUS MANHANINI COVER, by Evan Narcisse & Stephanie Renee Williams & Paco Medina & Natacha Bustos & Mateus Manhanini, in stores Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620365900121 WAKANDA 1 ARTGERM VARIANT, by Evan Narcisse & Stephanie Renee Williams & Paco Medina & Natacha Bustos, in stores Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620365900131 WAKANDA 1 ARTGERM VIRGIN VARIANT, by Evan Narcisse & Stephanie Renee Williams & Paco Medina & Natacha Bustos, in stores Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620365900141 WAKANDA 1 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT, by Evan Narcisse & Stephanie Renee Williams & Paco Medina & Natacha Bustos, in stores Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620365900151 WAKANDA 1 KLEIN VARIANT, by Evan Narcisse & Stephanie Renee Williams & Paco Medina & Natacha Bustos, in stores Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620365900161 WAKANDA 1 REILLY WINDOWSHADES VARIANT, by Evan Narcisse & Stephanie Renee Williams & Paco Medina & Natacha Bustos, in stores Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from marvel
Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.