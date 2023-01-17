Wakanda #4 Preview: In This Preview, Tosin… WILL DIE?! Tosin is killed in this preview of Wakanda #4, but don't worry, it was just a training exercise, so it counts even less than death in comics normally does!

Wakanda #4

by John Ridley & Evan Narcisse & Julian Shaw & Natacha Bustos, cover by Mateus Manhanini

The fan-favorite new hero of Wakanda, Tosin, takes center stage in this story written by his creator, John Ridley! Forbidden romance and a dark prophecy loom in this story about what it means to be a true hero. With T'Challa in exile, Tosin must step up and protect his nation when the Abomination attacks a vibranium mine. But as Tosin strives to be a great warrior, will the pressures of his future shatter the life he is building for himself now? Plus, the next chapter of the History of the Black Panthers – starring the one and only Benhazin!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 18, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620365900411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620365900421 – WAKANDA 4 GREENE VARIANT – $3.99 US

