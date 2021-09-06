War of the Bounty Hunters #4 Preview: Luke Skywalker is… Bait?

Marvel's Star Wars super-mega-crossover event continues in Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters #4, and in this preview, Darth Vader is about to slice up the frozen-in-carbonite Han Solo, which would, frankly, make this whole super-mega-crossover event a giant waste of time! But while Vader hopes to use Solo as bait to bring Luke Skywalker to him, it turns out to be the other way around, as Luke uses himself as bait to draw Vader away from Solo. Will this give Leia, Chewie, and Lando the opportunity they need to save Han? Probably not — you've seen Return of the Jedi, right? Check out the preview below.

STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210735

JUL210737 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #4 (OF 5) BLUEPRINT VAR – $3.99

JUL210739 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #4 (OF 5) JTC ACTION FIGURE VAR – $3.99

(W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Steve McNiven

THE WAR CONTINUES!

• The true machinations of the theft of HAN SOLO from BOBA FETT become clear, as one-time love of Solo QI'RA has returned her terrifying criminal organization, CRIMSON DAWN, to the galaxy.

• Qi'ra used Han to bring the most powerful players in the galaxy together, and now the pieces are moving toward their endgame.

• DARTH VADER, LUKE SKYWALKER, LEIA ORGANA, VALANCE, APHRA, THE HUTTS – all are vying for the ultimate prize, while Boba Fett's stuck in the middle, a simple man just trying to get what's his! Rated T

In Shops: 9/8/2021

SRP: $3.99