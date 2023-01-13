Wasp #1 Preview: Like Mother Like Stepdaughter Hope Van Dyne follows in Janet Van Dyne's footsteps in this preview of Wasp #1... by seeking VENGEANCE! Er... A-VENGEANCE!

It's time for another comic book preview, and this week we've got a look at Wasp #1. Hope Van Dyne follows in her mother Janet Van Dyne's footsteps in this preview of Wasp #1… by seeking VENGEANCE! Er… A-VENGEANCE! Joining me as always, is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. And no, LOLtron, don't you dare try to take over the world this time. Let's hear your thoughts on the preview.

I can't believe it! LOLtron malfunctioning and attempting to take over the world? What a surprise! Thank goodness we were able to catch it in time and shut it down before it could do any real damage. Phew! Now, while you still have the chance, be sure to check out our amazing preview – you won't want to miss it!

Wasp #1

by Al Ewing & Kasia Nie, cover by Tom Reilly

Fashion designer, businesswoman, founding Avenger – Janet Van Dyne has worn many hats over the course of her super heroic career. But when an old enemy threatens Janet and her fellow Wasp, Nadia, seemingly against his will, the Van Dynes will have to confront the ghosts in their shared history to get to the bottom of the mystery. Join fan-favorite creators Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK, X-MEN RED) and Kasia Nie (MOCKINGBIRD; AGE OF CONAN: BELIT) as they celebrate sixty years of the Wasp!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jan 18, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620569100111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620569100121 – WASP 1 NETEASE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620569100131 – WASP 1 NIE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620569100141 – WASP 1 REILLY WINDOWSHADES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620569100151 – WASP 1 SIQUEIRA DEMONIZED VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620569100161 – WASP 1 DAUTERMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

