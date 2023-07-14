Posted in: Comics, Comixology, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Rafael Albuquerque, scott snyder, TikTok

Watch Rafael Albuquerque Draw The Cover To Duck & Cover on TikTok

Duck And Cover is the new ComiXology Originals story written by Scott Snyder, drawn by Rafael Albuquerque and to be printed by Dark Horse.

And here's a preview of the comic book itself.

"A manga-influenced teen adventure set in the strange post-apocalyptic America… of 1955. From the team behind the seminal Vertigo series AMERICAN VAMPIRE!…" "The year is 1955, and a young man by the name of Del Reeves dreams of ditching his rural life for a career in Tinseltown, making the pictures he loves instead of merely projecting them at his local drive-in.When a devastating nuclear exchange obliterates the U.S., only the children who took cover beneath their desks are spared a certain death and now find themselves the lone survivors in the hellish landscape of this strange and wild new 1950s America." "Our survivors venture through what was once their town looking for a beacon of hope. But they soon realize that some beacons aren't seen, but HEARD."

Duck and Cover is the latest in a line of creator-owned series from Scott Snyder, through his imprint, Best Jackett Press, that debut digitally on Comixology Originals before being published at Dark Horse, such as Night of the Ghoul, Clear, Canary, and Barnstormers, while also having a line of creator-owned titles at IDW that he is showrunning with other creators, and another line of titles at Image Comics. Three creator-owned lines at once? And he still has room with his Substack account to run another. Duck & Cover also marks te latest collaboration with Rafael Albuquerque, of American Vampire, and continued their series looking at the dark roots of Americana. And now you can see how Rafael did it.

