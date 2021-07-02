Way Of X TPB Adds Onslaught Revelation For $5 More

The trade paperback of Way Of X by Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn is solicited thus, for October.

It's now had a bit of a change, including throwing in September's X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation in there, adding another 40 pages to 184 pages and increasing the price from $15.99 to $19.99, but also delaying it until the 17th of November.

Only one mutant senses the looming shadows. On Krakoa, mutantkind has built a new Eden — but there are serpents in this garden. Some mutants struggle to fit in. Some mutants turn to violence and death. And the children whisper of the Patchwork Man, singing in their hearts. Snared by questions of death, law and love, only Nightcrawler can fight for the soul of Krakoa. Only he — and the curious crew he assembles — can help mutants defeat their inner darkness and find a new way to live! But the malevolent force hiding within Krakoa has begun to show its true form, and answers are hidden…within the Mindscape! As the X-Men's greatest foe — mutantkind's primal evil — slithers in the minds of its most senior leaders, can Nightcrawler light the spark that will drive out the shadows, or will Krakoa slip into the abyss?"

It's not alone in this add-the-one-shot madness, with Marauders TPB Vol 3 solicited with Marauders #16-20, now having King in Black: Marauders added and jumping in page count and price, 136 pages to 168 and from $15.99 to $19.99.