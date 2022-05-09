We Do Talk About John Bruno's Debut Graphic Novel, Navigator

John Bruno is a filmmaker and visual effects artist known for such films as Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Batman Returns, Titanic, X-Men: The Last Stand, and Avatar… but we won't won't hold those last couple against him. Bruno is now getting into the graphic novel business, in a manner of speaking, with Navigator, a new hardcover OGN to be published by Dark Horse Comics next January. We say in a manner of speaking because it seems like Bruno may have preferred to make Navigator a movie and fell back on a graphic novel as a plan B, since the credits in the press release refer to the script as a "screenplay." Chalk it up as another thing we won't hold against Bruno: comics wouldn't be our first choice either. There's no money, fame, or glory in it. People really only do it in hopes of breaking into movies, and Bruno, you've already made it there, regardless of our opinion of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Parts 1 and 2. Well, hopefully, this graphic novel gets Navigator the movie deal it truly needs.

Check out the press release below.

FILMMAKER AND VISUAL EFFECTS MASTER, JOHN BRUNO, RELEASES FIRST GRAPHIC NOVEL, 'NAVIGATOR' When Aliens Come to Attack, Our Only Hope May Be One of Their Own MILWAUKIE, Ore., (May 9, 2022)—From Academy Award-winner and Director, John Bruno—the visual effects mastermind behind Avatar, Terminator 2, and The Abyss—comes his first graphic novel, Navigator! Based on an original story by Bruno, Steve Burg and Ron Thornton, with Screenplay by John Bruno and William Wisher (Terminator 2, Producer Die Hard 4). Illustrating this epic space adventure is Jordi Armengol who, with his atmospheric work, helps bring the cosmos to life. An alien navigator, captured in battle on Jupiter's fourth moon, Europa, seeks sanctuary. In return, the alien will provide his advanced technology to help defend humankind from the alien force that enslaved him and has come to destroy us. In this backdrop is a story of love and reconciliation between a young Marine officer—placed in command of Earth's forces—his estranged wife, and Amy, the daughter he's never met. Featuring 96 pages, The Navigator hardcover will be available at comic stores January 18, 2023 and in bookstores January 31, 2023. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Navigator will retail for $24.99.