WEB of Spider-Man #4 Preview: Goblin Problems

The Worldwide Engineering Brigade is on the hunt for a goblin in this preview of WEB of Spider-Man #4, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. But has Marvel's propensity to generate too many copycat characters finally come back to bite them in the ass? Check out the preview below.

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210669

JUL210670 – WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5) LAND VAR – $3.99

(W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru

The WORLDWIDE ENGINEERING BRIGADE are in for a surprise!

• Who's big, green and usually angry?

• Spidey and the team are about to find out! Rated T

In Shops: 9/1/2021

SRP: $3.99