WEB of Spider-Man #4 Preview: Goblin Problems

The Worldwide Engineering Brigade is on the hunt for a goblin in this preview of WEB of Spider-Man #4, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. But has Marvel's propensity to generate too many copycat characters finally come back to bite them in the ass? Check out the preview below.
WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210669
JUL210670 – WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5) LAND VAR – $3.99
(W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru
The WORLDWIDE ENGINEERING BRIGADE are in for a surprise!
• Who's big, green and usually angry?
• Spidey and the team are about to find out!
Rated T
In Shops: 9/1/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUL210669 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5), by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210670 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5) LAND VAR, by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Greg Land, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210669 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5), by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210669 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5), by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210669 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5), by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210669 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5), by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210669 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5), by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210669 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5), by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.