Webtoon Collaborates On Tactile And Braille Comics

Webtoon collaborates on tactile and braille comics on the Dot Pad, with Yumi’s Cells, by Donggeon Lee, and Hooky, by Míriam Bonastre Tur.

Webtoon is to publish tactile digital comics on Dot Inc.'s Dot Pad, the first smart tactile graphics display for the visually impaired, converting any input from a connected device into a tactile graphic. Webtoon series Yumi's Cells, by Donggeon Lee, and Hooky, by Míriam Bonastre Tur, will be the first two series to launch on the Dot Pad. Tactile digital comic versions of both titles will be available globally.

"The popularity of webcomics is at an all-time high and we thought it would be great if visually impaired individuals could enjoy them too. This is my first time exploring webcomics, listening to audio descriptions, and reading dialogue. It brought the imagined scenes vividly to life in my mind, and made the content even more engaging," said Misook Go, the community manager at Dot, who is visually impaired herself. "I was especially curious about how the individual cells in 'Yumi's Cells' looked, and being able to feel their shapes brought a new level of excitement."

"Part of our mission at WEBTOON is to make webcomics more accessible for fans around the world," said David S. Lee, Head of US WEBTOON. "Dot Inc. shares WEBTOON's commitment to innovating for inclusivity. After making comics more accessible to people all over the world in a mobile digital format, we're thrilled to work with Dot Inc. to create a new content experience for the visually impaired."

"The new experience of engaging with webcomics through touch was very impressive. Even if you did not know Braille, the process of understanding through illustrations was fascinating, and I hope to help many people visiting the library experience the world through the new tactile opportunities provided by the Dot Pad," said Monique E. Mariani, Braille instructor at the Braille Institute of America.

The Dot Pad is a real-time tactile graphic and multi-line braille display for the visually impaired and the blind. The Dot Pad is compatible with mobile devices and laptops via Bluetooth. It displays charts, graphs, images and visual data with 320 refreshable braille cells. Users can run their fingers over the display and perceive the image with their fingertips.

