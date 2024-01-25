Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Penguin, Webtoon

Webtoon's New Deals With Aethon Books & Penguin Random House

Webtoon just announced an expansion of its partnership with Aethon Books, and a multi-year distribution agreement with Penguin Random House.

Article Summary Webtoon expands partnership with Aethon Books for 14 web novel adaptations.

Penguin Random House to distribute Wattpad Webtoon Book Group titles.

Deal includes Webtoon Unscrolled graphic novels starting September 2024.

Wattpad Webtoon & Penguin Random promise more global reach for fans.

Webtoon Entertainment is the largest comic book publisher in the world, the last time we checked, claiming Webtoon claims over 175 million monthly active users around the world, is headquartered in Korea with an entertainment division in Los Angeles and under the corporate umbrella of Korean company Naver. And they continue to make moves.

Webtoon have just announced an expansion of its partnership with publisher Aethon Books, adapting a slate of fourteen popular web novels as webcomics, created and produced alongside studios such as Laurel Pursuit, Moonquill, Kisai Entertainment, Cocoon Productions and more. The new adaptations will introduce more popular web fiction titles to readers within Webtoon's digital community, adapting the stories into the platform's vertical scroll comic book format.

While Penguin Random House Publisher Services, exclusive distributor for Marvel Comics, Dark Horse and IDW into the direct market of comic book stores, has announced a multi-year sales and distribution agreement with the Wattpad Webtoon Book Group, which includes the graphic novels of Webtoon Unscrolled. Beginning with the 1st of September 2024, PRHPS will sell and distribute the entire WWBG frontlist and backlist across all sales channels worldwide..

Tina McIntyre, SVP and Head of Global Publishing at Wattpad Webtoon Studios said, "Fans around the world have proven time and again that they will follow their favourite webcomics and web novels to print format, so we are thrilled to be starting the next chapter in our publishing journey with Penguin Random House Publisher Services. Their enthusiasm and proven success in building brands is unmatched, and we can't wait to see what we will do together for our titles and creators."

Rachel Goldstein, EVP of Penguin Random House Publisher Services, said, "Wattpad Webtoon Book Group has stood out from the pack in discovering and publishing the most exciting and engaging stories across genres in both prose and graphic storytelling. We're invigorated to bring the full suite of PRHPS and Penguin Random House resources to deliver their books to even more readers throughout the world."

Get used to a lot more Webtoon content coming your way…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!