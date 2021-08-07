What DC Comics Will Publish Alongside Black Adam Movie

On the 29th of July 2022, Warner Bros is putting out the Black Adam movie starring Dwayne Johnson. And DC Comics is getting ready to stuff the shelves with content, as well joining the Justice League. Here's a look at some coming collections to put the character on the bookshelves, including a box set that collects a number of them.

Black Adam: Rise and Fall of an Empire

Geoff Johns, Joe Bennett

28 June 2022 360 pages

Following the events of INFINITE CRISIS was a year without Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman…so who will rise to power in the DC Universe?

Weaving together tales of a world after the Infinite Crisis, Black Adam: Rise and Fall of an Empire follows Teth-Adam, better known as BLACK ADAM during the year without Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman! Collects stories from 52 #1-3, 6-10, 12-16, 18-26, 29-34, 36-40, 43-50, 52, and the 52 Omnibus!

Black Adam/JSA: Black Reign (New Edition)

Geoff Johns, Don Kramer

21 June 2022 144 pages

Black Adam brings old world justice to Kahndaq as Hawkman seizes control of the JSA and brings them to the turbulent Middle East for an epic battle!

A thrilling collection of your favorite tales featuring Black Adam and the JSA! Black Adam/JSA: Black Reign collects JSA #56-58; Hawkman #23-25; JSA: Black Reign #1!

Black Adam Dark Age (New Edition)

Peter J. Tomasi, Doug Mahnke

14 June 2022 152 pages

With the power of the gods stripped from him, Teth-Adam is on a quest to find both the magical word that will restore him as Black Adam and the one thing that has always kept his heart from turning completely black with rage—his deceased wife. He is a man responsible for the deaths of thousands of Bialyan citizens and wide spread destruction across the globe. He is a man on the run from Earth's heroes, who want to see him brought to justice. Some want him tried before a world court, while others want retribution; to exact a pound of flesh for the lives he has snuffed out. And some simply want him dead as quickly and as quietly as possible. Discover the magic word that has eluded Teth-Adam for so long and the final fate of Isis in Black Adam: Dark Age! Collecting the entire mini-series Black Adam: The Dark Age #1-6!

Justice League Vol. 1: Prisms

Brian Michael Bendis, David Marquez

10 May 2022, 128 pages

Meet the New Justice League: Batman, Superman, the Flash, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Hippolyta, Naomi, and Black Adam! Writer Brian Michael Bendis reunites with artist David Marquez (Miles Morales: The Ultimate Spider-Man, Iron Man, Batman/Superman) for a new, star-studded Justice League featuring Batman, Superman, the Flash, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Hippolyta, new DC powerhouse Naomi, and…is that Black Adam? Superman is leading the charge to reinvent the Justice League—and at the same time, a new, cosmic-powered threat arrives from Naomi's homeworld to rule the Earth! And as a backup story, dark days ahead for the new Justice League Dark. Zatanna and John Constantine take a road trip, only to discover horror around the bend as a friend—and sometimes foe—is reborn in fire! A legend is destroyed and another takes a terrible turn, as Merlin reveals the beginning of a new, blood-drenched plot for all humankind. So begins writer Ram V's new journey into the abyss with the Justice League Dark! Collects Justice League #59-63.

Shazam!

Tim Sheridan, Eduardo Pansica, Clayton Henry

05 April 2022 168 pages

Shazam! is back in his most bizarre and outrageous adventure yet—as he heads to the underworld to retrieve the Rock of Eternity! Billy Batson came to Titans Academy looking for answers. Why was the rest of his adopted family cut off from the power of Shazam? Why are his own powers becoming increasingly unreliable?The answers send Billy on an outrageous adventure, as he heads to hell to retrieve the missing Rock of Eternity! It's a journey that'll not only change him but also have an immense impact on the school and other students on Titans Island. Do Billy and the magical and mysterious Dane, from Teen Titans Academy, have a chance against Neron, the demonic lord of the underworld? This volume collects Shazam #1-4.

Black Adam Box Set

Geoff Johns, Gary Frank

07 June 2022

One of the world's foremost wielders of magic, Black Adam has been both hero and villain over a life that's spanned thousands of years. Thousands of years before Billy Batson became a magically-empowered hero, the wizard Shazam selected another champion. Teth-Adam or "Mighty Adam" began as a hero of humanity, but then allowed his power to corrupt his ideals and desires. Now labeled Black Adam, he was exiled by Shazam, but returned in the modern day. A frequent enemy to Earth's heroes, Black Adam believes he is the right person to lead humanity and any action he takes is necessary for the greater good. Collecting Black Adam/JSA: Black Reign (New Edition), Shazam! Vol. 1, and Black Adam: Rise and Fall of an Empire.