What Did Pariah Do With The Justice League? (Dark Crisis Spoilers)

Poor old Pariah. Knocked around the multiverse, partially responsible for the original Crisis On Infinite Earths, and given the name for a reason, he is really living up to it in today's Dark Crisis #1. The recent Justice League: Road To Dark Crisis one-shot tried to give that a little emotional heft, with Pariah's continuity-deleted family haunting him, demanding justice and restoration. And so Pariah takes a more nihilistic view of reality, as one where darkness – great or otherwise – is a motivating force.

Dark Crisis #1.

So he is going to kill everyone on Earth Zero to gain

Dark Crisis #1.

Damn it, he's doing it again. Didn't he learn the last time around? But it does show that, while the Justice League are dead and their deaths used to power the Great Machine, that they are being maintained in some kind of reality bubble – and that may inform all the one-shots coming in Dark Crisis, along the lines of Earth-Flash seen in recent Flash comic books. Everyone gets an Earth?

No wonder the Psycho-Pirate is hiding out in Flashpoint Beyond #2…

Flashpoint Beyond #2 scan

DARK CRISIS #1 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND
(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere
Crisis on Infinite Earths. Infinite Crisis. Final Crisis. And now…Dark Crisis! The epic event years in the making is finally here! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Can the legacy heroes step out of the shadows of the classic heroes to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything? Don't miss out on the first issue of the blockbuster event of the summer! Meet or exceed your orders for Batman #118 CVRS A (1021DC001), B (1021DC002) and E (1021DC800 ) placed by its FOC with your orders for Dark Crisis #1 CVRS A-E,G-J (0422DC006-0422DC010, 0422DC012-0422DC014, 0422DC801) placed before the in-store date of 6/7/2022 and you will receive an additional 5% discount off your total invoiced quantity of Dark Crisis #1 CVRS A-E,G-J (0422DC006-0422DC010, 0422DC012-0422DC014, 0422DC801) for all orders received by the in-store date. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 06/07/2022

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #2 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS
(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads
The DC event of 2022 continues! As Thomas Wayne investigates the continuing mystery of the Clockwork Killer, another mystery erupts when a strange inmate within Arkham claims that Bruce Wayne is the only Batman that should exist. And Thomas's world is again turned upside down when a new, twisted version of an iconic Batman villain is born. Retail: $3.99

 

