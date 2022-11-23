What Else Did Forge Bring Back To Krakoa In X-Men #17? (XSpoilers)

In X-Men #16 Forge goes into the Vault to rescue Darwin, the X-Man who survived and has been living, and surviving there, for hundreds, nay, thousands of years in a time-sped-up environment, to rescue what might remain of Darwin after centuries there, and found someone else.

Previously, Laura Kinney joined Darwin and Synch to enter The Vault, a place where time is sped up, where she lived for hundreds of years and fell in love with Synch before dying as part of their escape, and being regenerated by The Five, without any of her memories of that time. Unlike Synch who managed to be backed up first by Cerebro, and was resurrected with all his memories of her, as his partner for all that time. However, we never saw Laura's body. And now we did.

Forge's attitude may seem rather cold. But this is compared to that of Emma Frost's reaction to the other mutant revived accidentally, in the X-Men Infinity comic by Alex Paknadel and Julian Shaw as one of Maggot's maggots had been resurrected by the Krakoan Five even though the original had not died.

With new X-Men member Laura Kinney getting rather personally involved with the situation.

We previously pointed out that as this new Laura Kinney was a new member of the X-Men, this could cause real issues on the island, who have whole procedures to stop multiple versions of mutants from being resurrected at the same time. And asked "Did Laura Kinney really die in the Vault? Was the younger version of herself resurrected without her Vault memories and now a member of the new X-Men team, at some point have to face a version of herself that has lasted centuries?"

With two versions of her alive, the one who is hundreds of years old, older than Logan, and who still remembers her time and relationship with Synch. and the new, younger one, who does not. How will Krakoa deal with this situation, against its own protocols?

Is Emma Frost going to have to kill the new Laura Kinney, just as the duplicate Eany was killed? Or will she kill the old one? Today's X-Men sees Forge learn a bit more about what happened to Darwin.

So maybe they should hold off on that resurrection queue again? Seriously, Forge make up your mind.

So going back for Wolverine…

… gives Synch a big reunion moment. But denies us Laura Kinney meeting Old Woman Laura. For this issue at least. But did Forge bring something else back?

The comic book talked about the Children of The Vault learning from Darwin. Could they have also turned themselves into code? And is that code now… somewhere in Krakoa?Waiting to revive itself? Maybe someone should check out the pit… or Beast's space slave medical experiment prison.

