X-Men Unlimited Infinity Foreshadows Laura Kinney's Wolverine Future?

Okay so hidden away on Marvel Unlimited may be one of the more important Krakoan X-Men stories playing out. It also happens to star, not Professor X or Cyclops but Maggott. And written, not by Jonathan Hickman or Gerry Duggan but Alex Paknadel. And drawn not by Pepe Larraz but by Julian Shaw. Nevertheless, in current X-Men comics, they all live on the mutant island of Krskoa, along with the rest of mutanity, and anyone who dies – if their death can be proven – can be brought back to life using the combined powers of a number of mutants and the island of Krakoa itself. Which asks all manner of questions, including the recent Clonegate challenge.

A previous episodeof X-Men Unlimited saw Maggott recruited to action for clean up duty. And feeling rather hard done by as a result. Created by Scott Lobdell and Joe Madureira, Maggott has been an… acquired taste for the X-Men. Super strong Afrikaaner, Maggott has two independent life forms as part of his stomach, Eany and Meany, who he is in telepathic contact with. They eat everything and provide him with energy.

I mean almost everything. Which can come in handy for the X-Men, in that they don't have to employ cleaners after a particularly messy job.

With Laura Kinney, cloned daughter of Wolverine, the X-Men's new member as Wolverine, with all of the expectations that role brings. Oh and it looks like the sludge monster has one last jump scare in it.

And so Maggott dies and, according to Krakoan procedures, is resurrected.

But this time when Laura Kinney plays with one of Maggott's… maggots, she gets a different response. Thank goodness for her healing factor.

Did Eany come back wrong? Come back different? Get warped through Otherworld? What? Emma Frost decides to take a peek inside Eany…

And discovers that something is not as once thought. Eany did not die along with Maggott and Meany.

Which means that there are two Eanys now. And the one that was left behind is not best pleased.

And as for the newly resurrected Ean

Well it's not good news.

But Eany has a defender. Laura Kinney.

Laura was originally a clone of Wolverine. Gabby is also a clone. Clones have managed to get their mutant rights on Krakoa reaffirmed, as previously Krakoa forbade them from being resurrected. So it may be a sensitive subject when someone wants to kill a resurrection clone. But here's the thing, Laura Kinney may also be a resurrected clone.

She joined Darwin and Synch to enter The Vault where she lived for hundreds of years before dying and being regenerated by The Five, without any of her memories as that version of her had not been resurrected, unlike Synch who was resurrected with all his memories of her. However, we never saw the body, It is very possible that there is another version of Laura Kinney from the Vault, hundreds of years old – would Emma Frost kill this Laura Kinney as well if the revelation was indeed made? And is this comic going to work as a foreshadow of that moment? Could be…

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #35

Published: May 16, 2022

Maggott dreams of joining the main X-Men team, but when the opportunity to join them on a mission comes along, things go terribly awry! Maggott and his techno-organic slugs, Eany and Meany, are left reeling in the aftermath. Meanwhile, the repercussions of this mission keep unfolding as Maggott finds himself on the run from Emma Frost and the fate of Krakoa hangs in the balance! X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #36

Published: May 23, 2022

One of Maggott's slugs (or "endosymbiotes") plays mind games with Emma Frost! X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #37

Published: May 30, 2022

Emma Frost attempts to cure Japheth of his "affliction" with disastrous results.