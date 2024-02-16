Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Solicits | Tagged: amanda waller, Dreamer, green arrow, suicide squad, Titans

What Else Is Amanda Waller Up To In DC Comics' May 2024 Solicits?

We already noted in the Batman solicits that Amanda Waller looks like she is making a deal with the Zur-En-Arrh...

Article Summary Amanda Waller's quest to eliminate superpowers leads to deals with villains in DC's May 2024.

Batman faces a dire situation with Zur and a potential devil's bargain in Batman #147.

In Titans #11, Waller escalates threats against the team using a new ultimate weapon.

Green Arrow may finally get a much-anticipated family reunion in Green Arrow #12.

Amanda Waller is on a mission from the Council Of Light to kill off every superpowered character on Earth. But only she knows that she is the Biggest Bad right now. We already noted in the Batman May 2024 solicits that Amanda Waller looks like she is making a deal with the Zur-En-Arrh, as she features on the cover of Batman #147 and the solicits read "can Batman fight back before Zur makes a true devil's bargain?". Well, in the solicits for Titans #11, also in DC Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations, it reads "after a literal deal with the devil, Waller turns things up a notch!" While in Suicide Squad: Dream Team #3, we are told "No one just gets out from under the thumb of Amanda Waller, and it's look-ing like Dreamer is no exception! But a surprise pair of allies decide to risk it all and play hero, helping Dreamer escape Waller's clutches". While Green Arrow, that has kept the Arrow family apart and saw Waller recruit Arsenal to her side, now promises "the family reunion we've all been dying to see?" as well as Green Arrow #12 switching to become a regular ongoing series..

TITANS #11

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Design variant by LUCAS MEYER

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/21/24

After a literal deal with the devil, Waller turns things up a notch! With the help of the twisted Doctor Morrow, she has now created an ultimate weapon capable of taking down all the Titans. Can the team survive themselves?

SUICIDE SQUAD: DREAM TEAM #3

Written by NICOLE MAINES

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant covers by SWEENEY BOO and RAFAEL SARMENTO

$3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/14/24

No one just gets out from under the thumb of Amanda Waller, and it's look-ing like Dreamer is no exception! But a surprise pair of allies decide to risk it all and play hero, helping Dreamer escape Waller's clutches…now they just have to escape the plane they're stuck in and prevent a bloody assault on Gamorra. Should be easy, right?

GREEN ARROW #12

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/28/24

This is it! For the last year, Oliver Queen has been on a mission to reunite his family and friends. Can the Emerald Archer overcome Merlyn's final master move and get the family reunion we've all been dying to see?

BATMAN #147

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

1:25 variant cover by KENDRICK "KUKKA" LIM

1:50 variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

$4.99 40 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/7/24

With no allies, no weapons, and almost no hope…can Batman fight back before Zur makes a true devil's bargain? The world is about to know Zur's true power! Him and…his new sidekick? "Dark Prisons" continues!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!