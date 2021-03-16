What Happened To Chubb & Whitaker In Future State? Second Son Spoilers

Once upon a time, John Ridley was to be Batman's new ongoing writer as part of DC Comics' 5G plans. Then everything changed. His work was repurposed into the near-future-set Future State: The Next Batman for DC Future State, and he also has a digital-first series, Second Son looking at Jace Fox's rise to taking over Bruce Wayne. But we also get to see other aspects of Gotham setting up the Future State.

In Future State: The Next Batman, we met one Gotham cop and an ex-cop, Chubb and Whitaker, working under police commissioner Renee Montoya.

Chubb being the policeman, Whitaker is the ex. With Whitaker standing up for his pro-mask pro-vigilante take, and Chubb opposed – although maybe coming round to it. While Whitaker is going in the other direction.

With the suggestion that Whitaker is the one behind a service that allows Gothamites to commit crimes safely.

With Commissioner Montoya giving them Whitaker the direction she needs – even if she is now against it.

And ending up working with The Next Batman to capture other criminals, but keep them safe.

In a matter of fashion.

In previous Next Batman: Second Son, we got to see Mayor Nakona approach Montoya to become Commissioner, as a result of Joker War and A-Day…

To think on it.

And then to accept it.

A handshake deal.

In today's Next Batman: Second Son, we see Chubb and Whitaker both on the force. chronologically meeting them for the first time.

And making them Gotham PD Detectives. Because this is not just the journey of Jace Fox and the Fox family, but also what happens to these police officers.

What happens to Whitaker, why Whitaker leaves and (maybe) becomes a vigilante planner. And how their opinions change. Oh and while we're at it…

…we also get to meet Jace fox's own mini-Oracle, Vol. Still no idea who he is now… or in Future State. Yet.

The Next Batman: Second Son #4 is published today on ComiXology.

The family struggles with Tamara's relapsed condition and to complicate things, a connection to Jace's mission against Arkadine surfaces in Gotham (and a frightening new adversary reveals herself). Also, Nakano's mission to crackdown on masks in Gotham takes a further turn as new police commissioner Renee Montoya promotes her two new detectives—Future State's Whittaker and Chubb! Written by John Ridley, Pencils by Tony Akins, Inks: Travel Foreman Inks by Livesay, Mark Morales. Coloured by Rex Lokus, Cover by Doug Braithwaite.