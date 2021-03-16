What Happened To Chubb & Whitaker In Future State? Second Son Spoilers

Once upon a time, John Ridley was to be Batman's new ongoing writer as part of DC Comics' 5G plans. Then everything changed. His work was repurposed into the near-future-set Future State: The Next Batman for DC Future State, and he also has a digital-first series, Second Son looking at Jace Fox's rise to taking over Bruce Wayne. But we also get to see other aspects of Gotham setting up the Future State.

Next Batman: Second Son #1

In Future State: The Next Batman, we met one Gotham cop and an ex-cop, Chubb and Whitaker, working under police commissioner Renee Montoya.

Future State: The Next Batman #1

Chubb being the policeman, Whitaker is the ex. With Whitaker standing up for his pro-mask pro-vigilante take, and Chubb opposed – although maybe coming round to it. While Whitaker is going in the other direction.

Future State: The Next Batman #1

With the suggestion that Whitaker is the one behind a service that allows Gothamites to commit crimes safely.

Future State: The Next Batman #1

With Commissioner Montoya giving them Whitaker the direction she needs – even if she is now against it.

Future State: The Next Batman #2

And ending up working with The Next Batman to capture other criminals, but keep them safe.

Future State: The Next Batman #3

In a matter of fashion.

Future State: The Next Batman #4

In previous Next Batman: Second Son, we got to see Mayor Nakona approach Montoya to become Commissioner, as a result of Joker War and A-Day…

Next Batman: Second Son #3

To think on it.

Next Batman: Second Son #3

And then to accept it.

Next Batman: Second Son #3

A handshake deal.

Next Batman: Second Son #3

In today's Next Batman: Second Son, we see Chubb and Whitaker both on the force. chronologically meeting them for the first time.

Next Batman: Second Son #4

And making them Gotham PD Detectives. Because this is not just the journey of Jace Fox and the Fox family, but also what happens to these police officers.

Future State: The Next Batman #3

What happens to Whitaker, why Whitaker leaves and (maybe) becomes a vigilante planner. And how their opinions change. Oh and while we're at it…

Next Batman: Second Son #1

…we also get to meet Jace fox's own mini-Oracle, Vol. Still no idea who he is now… or in Future State. Yet.

The Next Batman: Second Son #4 is published today on ComiXology.

The family struggles with Tamara's relapsed condition and to complicate things, a connection to Jace's mission against Arkadine surfaces in Gotham (and a frightening new adversary reveals herself). Also, Nakano's mission to crackdown on masks in Gotham takes a further turn as new police commissioner Renee Montoya promotes her two new detectives—Future State's Whittaker and Chubb!

Written by John Ridley, Pencils by Tony Akins, Inks: Travel Foreman Inks by Livesay, Mark Morales. Coloured by Rex Lokus, Cover by Doug Braithwaite.

