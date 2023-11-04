Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #139, joker, Mindbomb

What If Bruce Wayne Was The Bad Guy All Along? Batman #139 Spoilers

In this Tuesday's Batman #139, The Joker seems to suggest that maybe Batman himself may be the instigator of his own One Bad Days...

I once wrote a comic book series for Dark Horse Comics, called The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne. Drawn by Simon Rohrmuller, a Swedish artist who decided to take a holiday around the Cotswolds purely for reference for the comic, it followed the story of a Miss Marple-style English amateur detective in the early twentieth century, who murdered people she didn't like. And then "solved" the murder by incriminating another target of hers.

The idea,"what if the hero was actually a villain causing problems that they could then solve" is an old trope. Engineered Heroics, It happens in real life as well as fiction, with firefighters turned arsonists.

Well, in this Tuesday's Batman #139 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, The Joker seems to suggest that maybe, just maybe, the Batman himself may be the instigator of his own One Bad Days…

That would be quite the Mindbomb, right? Especially as Batman already has another consciousness inside his dead doing things he might otherwise not countenance. and the Joker finds a new nickname for Catwoman along the way.

He'd get cancelled for that, you know, if he wasn't already the Joker. And yes, the Joker does know everything about Batman and Bruce Wayne. What he does about it, or rather what Batman will let him do about it, is a different matter entirely. Welcome to… Mindbomb.

BATMAN #139 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

NEW STORY ARC BEGINS! BATMAN VS. THE JOKER, MORE BRUTAL THAN EVER! Following the cataclysmic events of The Gotham War, Batman finds himself completely isolated from his family, struggling to keep the rage of Zur in check. But he can't stop, because he's out there, haunting the city, taunting the Dark Knight: The Joker. And the new Batman is ready to stop him once and for all. Mindbomb begins! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/7/2023 BATMAN #140 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

It's Batman versus The Joker in their most brutal fight of all time. But wait…Batman is also battling a legion of himself! What has Zur done? And who will walk away? The brutal Mindbomb continues! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/5/2023 BATMAN #141 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

Zur-En-Arrh has done the unthinkable. And now, cut off from everything and everyone, Batman has to face off against his most devastating enemy in a brutal fight for the future as the specter of The Joker hangs over everything. The stunning conclusion to Mindbomb is here! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/2/2024

