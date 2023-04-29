What If Captain America Was A Horror Story? Tuned's Last Few Hours… T Pub Comics describe Tuned, a 130-page horror comic by Neil Gibson and Aymen Swissy as being "Hostel meets John Wick by way of Old Boy"

T Pub Comics describe Tuned, a 130-page horror comic by Neil Gibson and Aymen Swissy as being "Hostel meets John Wick by way of Old Boy" and that "horror and gore fans will not be disappointed", promising their "darkest and most violent comic to date" and that "those who back the Kickstarter should expect an absolutely twisted blood soaked ride." But from what I can see, it owes more to Captain America.

People Change. It's natural. But some change is decidedly… unnatural. Project Coventry was meant to change people for the better, but it ended in tragedy. The project was shut down and everyone moved on. Except Frank Scalera. The tuning process warped Frank's mind beyond recognition. His yearning for justice has turned into insatiable blood lust. And he loves it.

What would the perfect super soldier even look like? Exceptional hearing. You'd certainly want strength. Agility would be a must and, of course, intelligence. But those aren't the only traits that make an ideal super soldier. The ideal super soldier would have to be aggressive on command. They'd also have to be obedient. Six candidates, each given a special isolated super function that when combined would make the single greatest super soldier. But are you making a super soldier or a monster?

"Tuned ramps up suspense, action and consequences making me want to read it over and over again"- Kurt Sasso (Two Geeks Talking)

"The story has stuck in my mind since I read it – a perfect combination of genres, storytelling, art and tone." – Michael Nimmo (3 Million Years)

"The term "cinema of the mind" perfectly describes this action-thriller." – Sue Granquist (Black Gate)

"Shades of Dark Angel mixed with Hannibal. A throwback revenge tale exploring what it means to convince yourself you are in the right. The color palette and free flowing layouts make for visceral action and gore."- Richard Fairgray (Octopus: A Memoir of Flailing)

"When I first read the book I was absolutely shocked. Felt like I was reading a Neil Gibson comic that got dropped in a vat of blood and guts. Great story, and some absolutely disgusting moments. This book is perfect for us gore freaks." – Raymond Tyler (Amputation Capital)

