What If Miles Morales #2 Preview: Let's Do the Math

In this preview of What If Miles Morales #2, if regular Wolverine has six claws and two dicks, then since Milesverine has eight claws, he must have…. 2.66 dicks?! How does that even work? Is one just smaller? And what is it used for? If the first is used for f***ing and the other for making love, what does the extra do? Or, have we got it all wrong? Maybe Wolverines have a maximum of eight appendages, and so having four claws mean Milesverine actually has zero dicks?! Is he completely smooth down there? Hopefully these important questions and more will be answered when this comic hits stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

What If Miles Morales #2

by John Ridley & Farid Karami, cover by Sara Pichelli

MILES IS THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT HE DOES… And in this reality, what he does isn't very nice. What if…Miles was taken from everything he ever knew – his family, his home, his life – and transformed into the most dangerous, immortal weapon of war the world has ever seen? Miles has been made into the Wolverine…but that doesn't mean he has to be what they made him…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620313000211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620313000221 – WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 2 MEDINA DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620313000231 – WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 2 PACHECO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620313000241 – WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 2 SHALVEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.