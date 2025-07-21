Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: sdcc, steven t seagle

What It's Like To See 50,000 Comics (And Your Home) Burn, At SDCC

What it's like to watch 50,000 comics (and your home) burn, with Steven T Seagle and David M Booher at San Diego Comic-Con

Bleeding Cool had previously reported on Steven T Seagle being hit by the LA wildfires last year, which destroyed his home and possessions along with many others. In response, he is hosting a San Diego Comic-Con panel on the Saturday with David M Booher called "Burn It All With Steven T Seagle" about losing everything in the CA fires and helping others protect their stuff better. He tells Bleeding Cool;

"Hey! Steven T. Seagle (BEN 10, BIG HERO 6, SANDMAN MYSTERY THEATER) here. Ever since Altadena, CA's Eaton Fire burned down my house, all of my comics, and everything else I had earlier this year, kind people have asked what they can do to help. I said I'd let them know, and I'm putting one call out now. Come to my panel – BURN IT ALL – at Comic-Con International in San Diego. I, and fellow total-loss survivor writer David M Booher (CANTO), will be covering what it was like to have to make fast choices while evacuating; what we lost (spoiler: 50 thousand comics and the world's biggest BEN 10 merch collection in my case), what we saved (spoiler 2: David's life), what we immediately replaced from our collections, and – the main reason we want people to come – WHAT YOU CAN DO TO BETTER POSITION/PROTECT YOUR COLLECTIONS IN THE FACE OF NATURAL DISASTERS. We've learned some things in the past 6 months, and we'd like to pass that knowledge on to others. So, join us, SATURDAY JULY 26th at 3:30 pm in ROOM 10. Signing right after in the SAILS PAVILION. If you're feeling extra -generous about support, I also have a spotlight panel about my work with some shop talk about creating and writing on THURSDAY JULY 24th at 10am in ROOM 32AB – signing in the SAILS PAVILION after. Thanks so much."

Burn It All with Steven T. Seagle

Saturday July 26, 2025 3:30pm – 4:30pmPDT

Room 10

Ben 10 and Big Hero 6 co-creator Steven T. Seagle lost his home, 50,000 comics, and the world's biggest Ben 10 collection in January's Altadena fire. He invites fellow total loss fire survivor David M. Booher (Canto) for a look at what they lost—and found—through the Eaton and Palisades fires, and the best practices to secure your collections in the face of natural disasters.

Spotlight on Steven T. Seagle

Thursday July 24, 2025 10:00am – 11:00amPDT

Room 32AB

Man of Action's Ben 10 and Big Hero 6 co-creator Steven T. Seagle has had a four-decade career in comics and animation, ranging from mainstream heroes (Uncanny X-Men, Superman) to the Vertigo edge (Sandman Mystery Theater, House of Secrets) to confessional autobios (Get Naked, It's a Bird . . . ), to animation legends (Ben 10, Sonic Prime). Join moderator Scott Brick for a look at Seagle's career, the Eisner Award "curse," and his unexpected new projects.

