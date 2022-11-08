What Jenny Robins' Hands Made For Thought Bubble

We've talked about Jenny Robins and her graphic novel magnus opus, Biscuits, before on Bleeding Cool. Well, Robins is launching at Thought Bubble a brand new comic book, The Hands That Make, a concertina poetry comic and extract from her ongoing project exploring feminism, art history and the connections between people who make things.

And it folds out a bit like this…

That's not all, she'll have What Birds are Really Thinking 3, a 6-page zine of collages about birds thinking things, also available for only £5 in a triple bundle with Birds #1 and #2.'

All Times are End Times is a mini-comic about worlds ending.

Poogurtory is a #Biscuitscomic spinoff that was supposed to be at Thought Bubble last year but there was an unfortunate printing deadline problem. It's a chronicle of two friends' pandemic and poo times. She will also have lots of other things including original pages from Biscuits, framed and unframed, Biscuits prints, Christmas cards and most of her older zine stock.

Jenny Robins will also be doing a workshop on the Saturday, and if you are around, you are invited to come and help them make some collage comics together.

Collage Comics Collaboration Workshop with Jenny Robins

Saturday – 13:00-14.30 – Kids' Workshop – ALL AGES What if you opened your story telling up to chaos? If your characters could do anything and go anywhere you could find between the pages of a random assortment of magazines? Jenny Robins leads an all ages collaborative collage comics workshop where we will work together to create a wholly original comic story using scissors, glue, imagination and serendipity. If you have any magazines, brochures or other paper ephemera (or even old comics!) that you don't need, please bring them along to add to the selection. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!