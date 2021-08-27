What Keyboard Can Withstand The Tumultuous Typing Of Alan Moore?

Leah Moore, comic book writer and daughter of Alan Moore, tweeted a plaintive cry on social media the other day, on behalf of her father.

Good morning folks. My dear old dad has destroyed yet another stainless steel, factory/industrial 'vandal proof' keyboard because he types like a fucking maniac, and he really needs a new, ideally tougher, 'Alan Moore proof' one. Help pls!

And tweeting out to keyboard manufacturers, saying;

A challenge if you are up for it? Alan Moore needs a keyboard he cant kill. Needs to be stainless steel, not plastic, heatproof. Anyone want him to try theirs? See how they last? Bit of an odd one i know…

She explained further after a few folk had more questions.

He spent at least first 10 years bashing away with two fingers on a manual typewriter with carbon paper to get two copies, so he literally just types the same on a regular keyboard. I think he's past changing up his typing style now hes in his sixties!

Many were offered. Leah's husband John Reppion replied to some saying

So many replies missing the fact that it is a FULLY METAL INDUSTRIAL FACTORY FLOOR keyboard which he has broken. Replacement needs to be at least as rugged as this. No plastic keys.

While Amber Moore, Alan's other daughter, replied to another suggestion saying

It's good, but can't be made of plastic, at all. Needs to be fireproof.

Anyone have suggestions? Today also sees the UK premiere of Alan's movie The Show at Leicester Square. American cinemas screened it last night, Britain gets its only scheduled screenings today at 1.15 and 1.40 pm BST as part of the FilmFest festival with a virtual screening in the UK (or at least to UK IP addresses) at 6pm BST on September the 1st. The Show had been made available in Spanish or with Spanish subtitl on the Filmin.Es streaming service in Spain but no more. It will get a wider digital streaming release in English on Altitude.film and other digital platforms from the 18th of October.

Written by Alan Moore, directed by Mitch Jenkins, The Show stars Tom Burke, Siobhan Hewlett, Ellie Bamber, Sheila Atim, Christopher Fairbank, and Alan Moore and is a Lex Films, EMU Films production with the support of BFI and Lipsync. It is produced by Thomas Brown, Michael Elliott, Jim Mooney, with Siobhan Hewlett as Executive Producer and Simon Tindall as Director of Photography.

A frighteningly focussed man of many talents, passports and identities arrives at England's broken heart, a haunted midlands town that has collapsed to a black hole of dreams, only to find that that this new territory is as at least as strange and dangerous as he is. Attempting to locate a certain person and a certain artefact for his insistent client, he finds himself sinking in a quicksand twilight world of dead Lotharios, comatose sleeping beauties, Voodoo gangsters, masked adventurers, unlikely 1930s private eyes and violent chiaroscuro women… and this is Northampton when it's still awake. Once the town closes its eyes there is another world entirely going on beneath the twitching lids, a world of glittering and sinister delirium much worse than any social or economic devastation. Welcome to the British nightmare, with its gorgeous flesh, its tinsel and its luminous light-entertainment monsters; its hallucinatory austerity. Welcome to The Show.

Andrew Broder's score to The Show features an opening theme by Mara Carlyle, and a fantasy cast to sing the songs penned specially for the soundtrack by Alan Moore including Beth Gibbons (Portishead), Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals), Alan Sparhawk (Low), Andrew Hung (F-ck Buttons), Tunde Adebimpe (TV On The Radio) and Alan Moore as Mr Metterton. Lead single Bloodrush featured Denzel Curry, Dua Salah Haleek Maul and Justin Vernon. The second single from the score, Walk To Detective, is available today.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE SHOW | Official Trailer | Altitude Films (https://youtube.com/watch?v=XCuGPB5a7k8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Show (2021) – Official Trailer (HD) (https://youtube.com/watch?v=4J2JQCx0VzI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Show (2021) – Clip: Voices (HD) (https://youtube.com/watch?v=rf2o1WX7zMU)