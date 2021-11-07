What Wonder Woman #781 and Bleeding Cool Have in Common [Preview]

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. It's time for the final preview of the night (unless Rich moves these around out of order — that guy is such a–), Wonder Woman #781, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. And you're probably wondering about our headline. What do Wonder Woman and Bleeding Cool have in common? Both could really use an editor! Check out that typo in the very first speech bubble on the first page! Eat your heart out, Rich Johnston! Enjoy the preview, and goodnight.

WONDER WOMAN #781

DC Comics

0921DC203

0921DC204 – WONDER WOMAN #781 CVR B TK CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Vita Ayala (A) Xermanico, Skylar Patridge (CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

Wonder Woman faces her greatest threat yet: a world that doesn't need her! Lost and without purpose, Diana travels to visit an old friend looking for answers. Meanwhile, her image as a hero has taken a shape all its own and it's ready to fight back…literally!

In Shops: 11/9/2021

SRP: $4.99

