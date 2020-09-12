What's Censored In John Ridley's Other History DC Fandome Panel?

The Other History Of The DC Universe panel for DC Fandome saw journalist Evan Narcisse interview John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli about the upcoming and long-delayed illustrated story.

And we got a little look at some of Camuncoli's artwork for the series. Which will begin in the nineteen seventies with Black Lightning – and meeting other characters too.

Ridley talked about how much the character meant to him at the time of publication, created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden showing characters he could relate to on an entirely different level, with Black Lightning being a teacher, just like his own mother.

As well as talking about how the second book would focus on Mal and Karen from Teen Titans, how the latter was used far better than the former, bit how it was "important to show young people of colour committed to each other". He then moves to Katana, in the mid-1980s, "a time when America was fearful of the Japanese" and says that "people who don't know who Vincent Chin, what Executive Order 9066 was, will get a lesson." He moves to the nineties with Renee Montoya who he describes as "gay, latina, alcoholic, police officer" and that "issues of police and society are not going away" and he wants to tell stories from the point of view of officers of colour. And then he moves to the present day with Nica Pierce, daughter of the Black Lightning of the LGBT community, carrying on the mantle of her father."

But through this, I received a number of messages from viewers asking why DC had blurred out John Ridley's background. And asked what DC was censoring. You can see it here.

And here. But they missed the blur here.

FreeCarterNix.com – which refers to the character Carter Nix from John Ridley's comic book series The American Way. But, for whatever reason, that web address is actually owned by, and redirects to, Disney.com. No more conspiracy than that – Warners just don't want DCFandome to be promoting a Disney website right now…