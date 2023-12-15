Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman, Mark Russell, mike allred

What's Inside Batman's Thigh Belt Revealed In Batman: Dark Age

Batman: Dark Age is a new six-issue mini-series by Mark Russell, Mike Allred, and Laura Allred beginning in March.

Batman: Dark Age is a new six-issue mini-series by Mark Russell, Mike Allred, and Laura Allred are to follow up their Superman: Space Age, beginning in March.

DC Comics media partner Popverse posted, "In Batman: Dark Age, meet Bruce Wayne, Gotham's favorite delinquent son. In an origin story like no other, witness the boy become a dark knight shaped by a city in turmoil as it marches towards its prophesied doom. Set against the backdrop of actual historical events, Gotham comes alive, filled with the iconic characters who've loved and hated Batman over the years like you've never seen them before. Spinning out of the Eisner-nominated Superman: Space Age, Mark Russell and Mike Allred return to give audiences a look at Batman as a figure in American history fighting for justice in a world gone mad."

Batman: Dark Age #1 will be published on the 26th of March 26,, with covers by Mike Allred, Yanick Paquette, and Frank Quitely.

Mike Allred tweeted "BATMAN Dark Age Always a thrill & a relief when the Cat(woman) is finally outta the bag with an official announcement & I can tell folks what I'm playing with"

While DC PR guy Clark Bull tweets, "I'm not asking *why* Batman has a thigh-strapped utility belt in Batman: Dark Age—in addition to his around-the-waist utility belt—I'm just wondering if it's called something else in the Dark Age. It's not a thigh holster, but it's close, and it's not a garter, but it's close…. Oh he has them strapped to both thighs. I love Batman and all his weirdness. What's in the thigh belts that didn't make it into the standard utility belt!!!!!????? I NEED TO KNOW."

Series writer Mark Russell replied, "That one's just for trail mix." I think that makes it official canon folks, but remember, it's BAT-trail mix…rius

