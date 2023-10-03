Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, Gotham War, Vandal Savage

What's Really Going On In Gotham War, Revealed (Batman #138 Spoilers)

Catwoman kicked off the Gotham War, retraining former henchmen of Batman's rogue gallery, but has she been used by another?

Catwoman kicked off the Gotham War, training former henchmen of Batman's rogue gallery to be high-end independent cat burglars, depriving Gotham's villains of their troops, and taking robbers and muggers off the streets, reducing violent crime in Gotham by 75%, but betraying Batman's principles. But has she been used, but her second-in-command, Marquise, revealed to be Savage Scandal, one of the immortal Vandal Savage's daughters? Who have come to Gotham with a plan.

Gathering up remnants of the meteorite that both gave Vandal Savage and his offspring their powers, as well as fuel the Immortal Men and the Lazarus Pits of Ra's Al Ghul.

Could repurposing the henchmen of Gotham into becoming jewel thieves have a purpose beyond reducing violent crime in Gotham? Is it just a power grab from Vandal Savage? Again?

Working with Scandal Savage to gain the power of the ultimate power, both to renew himself and as a gift to bestow on others? Gathering all the jewels of Gotham and finding the ones that they need?

Turns out the henchmen have remained henchmen, just for a different Big Bad.

Tini Howard was one of those who brought immortality to the Marvel Universe as part of the House Of X books. Looks like she's working with Chip Zdarsky on Catwoman to bring it to the rest of the DC Universe as well… Catwoman #58 is next, in which mummy and daddy look like they will be fighting.

BATMAN #138 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE GOTHAM WAR CONTINUES! Batman is on the ropes as the Gotham War heats up following a shocking betrayal! It's father versus son, teacher versus student in the knockout fourth chapter of this brutal war. But who is really pulling the strings in this explosive event? Thousands of years have led to this moment! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/3/2023

CATWOMAN #58 CVR A DAVID NAKAYAMA (BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR)

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) David Nakayama

THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER OF THE GOTHAM WAR! Every general puts their plans into play as Selina Kyle's cat's cradle threatens to pull the city apart. Red Hood, fundamentally changed, struggles to find his new role in this broken city. Claws fly, secrets are told, and hearts are on the line in the penultimate chapter of the Gotham War event.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!