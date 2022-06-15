What's This Unpublished What If…? Page by Ron Randall & Art Nichols?

Ron Randall is a veteran comics creator as both an artist and writer. Recently, he has made intense waves in the crowdfunding space with his Trekker Kickstarters. On Kickstarter, Ron Randall is one of the most consistent and well-performing creators. Before that, a long and storied career in comics, with much of those comics in the direct market, saw Ron work with both his own characters like Trekker as well as company-owned characters. Today, you can check out an original and unpublished page from Marvel Comics' What If…? by the incredible Ron Randall as well as Art Nichols.

Weapon X goes into a berserker rage reminiscent of the classic Barry Windsor-Smith storyline in Marvel Comics Presents. This issue of What If…? raises the question "What If Logan Battled Weapon X?" The artwork here differs in slight ways in the pencil, inking and text than the the actual printed page, and has notes this is for Issue 60, despite the scene appearing in #62. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.25". The board is heavily stained with adhesive residue, shows mild toning, and handling wear. The there is an onionskin overlay with text, with slight toning and handling wear. In Good condition.

