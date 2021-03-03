When Black Panther Kicks Wolverine In The "Infinity Stones"

Avengers #43 sees the big battle between the big names of the Marvel Universe for the right, duty or the curse of being the next host of the Phoenix Force. The cosmic entity that first appeared in the X-Men books possessing Jean Grey, but now revealed to have come to Earth a million years ago, fought alongside Odin and ended up as Thor's genetic mother. We still aren't entirely sure who will be Thor's new mother, but some have been eliminated from the struggle.

Such as Wolverine, who went up against The Black Panthr, both in their Phoenix gear, while T'Challa seizes the possibility of the moment. And kicks Wolverine very hard somewhere where he has no adamantium to protect him.

Not a move you often see in superhero fights, but clearly the circumstances warranted it for the Black Panther, even if he is not falling Queensbury rules.

And, hey, he says he will try and make up for it. And after all, he does have the resources of a rich country behind him to back it up. Balldo or no balldo.

It's not the only stones that get damaged during the battles this month, either. The fight between The Black Knight and Red Widow takes place in Stonehenge and deals some rather specific damage to those stones as well.

Quick! Someone call the Tesco Metro on Oxford Road in Manchester and get Union Jack to pop by and sort this all out.

AVENGERS #43

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210669

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Javi Garron (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE FIGHT TO BECOME THE ALL-NEW PHOENIX HEATS UP!

As the greatest heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe are trapped within the battle to decide the all-new Phoenix – a bloody battle that has narrowed to a handful of desperate combatants. Thor leads the rest of the Avengers in the fight to contain the Phoenix Force on Earth, in a quest complicated by the Thunder God's own mysterious connection to the cosmic firebird. Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99