When Electro Gets All Mad About Being Replaced By A Woman (Spoilers)

Electro is back in today's Spectacular Spider-Men #8. But then so is Electro. Will the sparks between them still fly?

Article Summary Electro takes note of his female counterpart Francine Frye in Spectacular Spider-Men #8, sparking tension and rivalry.

Francine Frye, once an Electro accomplice, returned to life with similar powers after being cloned with his DNA.

Spider-Men and Silk navigate the challenges of two Electros and a Lizard in upcoming issues.

Spectacular Spider-Men #8 dives into mixed alliances and hero dynamics with a flashback twist.

Francine Frye was a New Yorker obsessed with super villains and became an accomplice – and a lover – of Electro. Something that saw her accidentaly killed through electrocution. She was brought back to life as a clone by Jackal that saw hjer DNA mixed up with the of Electro, giving her similar powers to Electro, this time seeing him get electrocuted instead. She became a new member of the Sinister Six led by Iron Spider, and then the all-female Syndicate.

And she is back in today's Spectacular Spider-Men #8. Or at least she is in flashback. Fighting Spider-Man and Silk across the rooftops of Manhattan. And getting the attention of someone she used to know rather well…

Relax Max! this comic book is all about having two Spider-Men together, and how that's not a problem. And it's not as if you are not always constantly being beaten by one Spider-Man or another… but it looks like on New Year's Day, this will be all sorted out in Spectacular Spider-Man #11…. geaturing two Electros and a Lizard.

Unless of course this all makes things worse. Spectacular Spider-Man #8 is published today by Greg Weisman, Genolet, Andres and Emilio Laiso from Marvel Comics, as is Spectaculatr Spider-Man #11 in two-and-a-half months time.

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #8

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240807

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Genolet, Andres, Emilio Laiso (CA) Humberto Ramos

A NEW HERO RISES! New story arc starts here! An old evil resurfaces. And our two Spider-Men are way out-classed. Rated TIn Shops: Oct 16, 2024 SRP: $3.99 THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #11

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240849

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) Emilio Laiso

ELEMENTARY debuted last issue and continues on her hero journey alongside BOTH SPIDER-MEN! But that journey is going to be rocky with TWO ELECTROS and…is that a giant Lizard? Uh-oh. Rated T In Shops: Jan 01, 2025 SRP: $3.99

