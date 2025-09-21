Posted in: Archie, Comics | Tagged: archie, jughead

When Jughead Went Punk In Archie Comics December 2025 Solicits

When Jughead Went Punk in Archie Comics' December 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Jughead's iconic punk rebellion returns in a facsimile reprint of Jughead #327 this December from Archie Comics.

Archie Christmas Spectacular O.S. brings a new story with Archie, Betty, Veronica, and a wild North Pole party.

Archie Comics Digest #3: Winter Special features a ski lodge speed dating event and a brand-new winter story.

December 2025 Archie releases celebrate retro moments, holiday cheer, and classic Riverdale adventures.

Archie Comics' December 2025 solicits and solicitations include a blast from the past with a facsimile version of when Jughead went punk…

JUGHEAD #327 FACSIMILE EDITION

CVR A: STAN GOLDBERG

CVR B: STAN GOLDBERG

SCRIPT: GEORGE GLADIR

ART: STAN GOLDBERG, RUDY LAPICK, BARRY GROSSMAN, BILL YOSHIDA

JUGHEAD GOES PUNK!

Re-live the much-talked about issue where Jughead rebels against authority and turns punk! Experience Archie Comics history just in time to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the opening of the iconic New York punk venue CBGB in JUGHEAD #327, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

CELEBRATE ARCHIE COMICS HISTORY WITH ARCHIE FACSIMILE EDITIONS!

FULL COLOR • 32 PAGES • $4.99

ON SALE DECEMBER 31

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR O.S.

CVR A: DAN PARENT

CVR B: DAN DECARLO

SCRIPT: DAN PARENT

ART: DAN PARENT, BOB SMITH, GLENN WHITMORE, JACK MORELLI

YOU'RE INVITED TO THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS BASH!

Celebrate the season Archie style, now packed with over 30 PAGES of content, including a BRAND NEW STORY! The ultimate Christmas bash is happening at the North Pole, and SANTA's helpers SUGARPLUM and JINGLES are competing to be the best dancers on the ice. But when they bring ARCHIE, BETTY, and VERONICA in to hype up the game, their hasty mash ups could put the entire party in peril!

SPREAD HOLIDAY CHEER

FULL COLOR • 32 PAGES • $4.99

ON SALE DECEMBER 3

ARCHIE COMICS DIGEST #3: WINTER SPECIAL

CVR: BILL GALVAN, BEN GALVAN, ROSARIO "TITO" PEÑA

SCRIPT: DAN PARENT

ART: DAN PARENT, BOB SMITH, GLENN WHITMORE, JACK MORELLI

SLIDING INTO A SHOP NEAR YOU

Our brand-new digest line continues to heat things up… even in the winter, including a BRAND NEW STORY! Archie's ski lodge speed dating event isn't going the way he planned—could Sabrina magically whip up the rizz he needs to find a cold-weather companion? Plus, get ready for snowball fights, cozy romance stories, and the puzzles, fashion pages, and pin-ups you know and love, all loaded with winter fun!

GEAR UP FOR WINTER FUN AND AN ALL-NEW STORY!

FULL COLOR • 96 PAGES • $9.99

ON SALE DECEMBER 17

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!