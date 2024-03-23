Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: andy diggle, thunderbolts, yelena belova

When Yelena Belova Joined The Thunderbolts In 2009

Andy Diggle recalls events from when he took over writing the Thunderbolts comic fifteen years ago, and brought in Yelena Belova.

With the Thunderbolts movie merely fourteen months away from release, after Marvel moved it up a couple of months, Andy Diggle recalls events from when he took over writing the comic fifteen years ago. Posting on social media,

"It was my idea to bring Yelena Belova into #Thunderbolts — so it's very cool to see Florence Pugh's Yelena headlining the MCU movie! Rob De La Torre & I had Norman Osborn recruit her in Thunderbolts #128, way back in 2009. It's collected in the #Thunderbolts Dark Reign TPB, with a crazy-daisy #Deadpool crossover by Daniel Way & Paco Medina — plus a whole host of equally amazing talent!

Her first scene in the comic, as Thunderbolts field leader, saw her posing as a co-pilot on Air Force One, shooting the other pilot and faking a crash landing for the President's plane. Andy continued;

"The follow-up collection — #Thunderbolts Acceptable Losses — gets a new edition this July, and includes a Secret Warriors "stealth crossover" that Jonathan Hickman & I quietly plotted in secret… Hey, the editors can't nix it if they don't know about it, right? Plausible deniability. It's the #Thunderbolts way! Art: Roberto De La Torre / Color: Frank Martin"

Well, they probably knew about it by the time it came to be published, in 2009, the Marvel PR said;

"Nick Fury's waging a war on Norman Osborn's Dark Reign and now it's Norman's turn to fight back in Secret Warriors and Thunderbolts! The wrath of Osborn crosses over into both series, as the Dark Avengers and Thunderbolts target Fury's greatest assets in Secret Warriors #7-8 and Thunderbolts #135-136. "In Secret Warriors #7, from red-hot scribe Jonathan Hickman and guest artist Alessandro Vitti, Osborn, the Dark Avengers and Thunderbolts join with Baron Strucker to defeat Fury. And what does Ares, the God of War, want with his son Phobos, the God of Fear? "Then, in Thunderbolts #135, the acclaimed team of Andy Diggle and Miguel Sepulveda send Black Widow and Songbird on a quest to find Nick Fury—but will they survive? "Editor Bill Rosemann explained, "Nick Fury vs. Norman Osborn? The Secret Warriors vs. the Thunderbolts? Andy Diggle and Jonathan Hickman trying to one-up one another? Miguel Sepulveda and Alessandro Vitti out for blood? Something tells me this is going to get messy" "As two of Marvel's most acclaimed series cross paths, Marvel urges retailers to check their orders on Secret Warriors and Thunderbolts. The Secret Warriors versus The Thunderbolts—and the Marvel Universe wil be rocked to its core!"

So they worked it out. Howeverm the previous Thunderbolts arc was specifically noted as a crossover with Deadpool, this was not. As to compliments on his treatment of the Ghost character, Diggle replied, "Thanks! I was pleased with how creepy he came out. I was worried fans of the original version might complain, but nobody did. Not within my hearing, anyway…"

The run that began with Thunderbolts #126 saw Norman Osborn continue to lead the Thunderbolts, but the previous characters Swordsman, Songbird, Moonstone, Penance, Venom, Radioactive Man and Bullseye were quickly done away, replaced with Yelena Belova's Black Widow, Eric O'Grady's Antman and Ghost, later joined by Scourge, Paladin, Headsman and Mister X… here's they have been collected. Look for some new printings, including a planned big Yelena Belova collection from Marvel comics next year inm time for the movie.

Thunderbolts: Burning Down the House Hardcover – January 1, 2009

by Andy Diggle, Robert de la Torre

Writer Andy Diggle (Losers, Green Arrow: Year One) and penciler Roberto De La Torre (Iron Man: Director of S.H.I.E.L.D.) shake up Marvel's most unpredictable team! The events of Secret Invasion have taken Norman Osborn out of Thunderbolts Mountain… and when the cat is away, the mice will play! Bullseye owes Songbird big time – and now it's time to settle up! Collects Thunderbolts #126-129. Dark Reign: Deadpool/Thunderbolts

by Daniel Way, Andy Diggle, Roberto De La Torre, Paco Medina

Collects Deadpool (2008) #8-9, Thunderbolts (2006) #130-131 Deadpool unleashes his most insane plan yet: a full-on assault against Norman Osborn! As Deadpool storms his way to the top of Avengers Tower, Osborn is forced to pull out all the stops to save his own skin — and that means deploying the brand new Thunderbolts! THUNDERBOLTS: ACCEPTABLE LOSSES – July 23, 2024

by Andy Diggle, Roberto De La Torre

The end of Norman Osborn's Dark Reign rocks his team of killers! The ruthless Wolverine foe known only as Mr. X joins the Thunderbolts! He's just in time to help the squad target former team member Songbird, but she has plenty of tricks up her sleeve ― and enough experience fighting dirty to know that attack is the best form of defense! But who will answer her cries for help? What is the Black Widow's deadly game? And how are Nick Fury and his band of Secret Warriors involved? Then, Osborn targets Power Man and Iron Fist! Is he trying to kill them, recruit them ― or both? Plus: It's on as the Thunderbolts set their sights on 1950s heroes the Agents of Atlas! And as Osborn begins his insane siege of Asgard, his team of psycho killers will clash with the Mighty Avengers! Collecting THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #132-143 and SECRET WARRIORS (2009) #7-9.

