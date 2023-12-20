Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: mystique, nightcrawler, Uncanny Spider-Man

When Your Mom Hits On Your Girlfriend- Uncanny Spider-Man #5

Today's Uncanny Spider-Man #5 sees Nightcrawler introduce his new girlfriend to his mother. One of his mothers at least.

Today's Uncanny Spider-Man #5 sees Nightcrawler introduce his new girlfriend to his mother. He may not see it in the most ideal circumstances, especially since he also just discovered that she was also his biological father, and that Destiny was his biological mother. But these are just labels to throw around, especially considering his new GF is Silver Sable who has seen a lot. They never make things easy for Kurt, do they?

Especially since the shape-shifting Mystique naturally has a lot of issues transgressing other boundaries beyond the three-dimensional.

I mean, seriously, Raven. You've done enough to your son over the years. I think he'd prefer abandonment to this.

They're a lot more subtle over in Original X-Men #1 in this fashion…

ORIGINAL X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230685

(W) Christos Gage (A) Greg Land (CA) Ryan Stegman

THE OG 5 ON AN ALL-NEW ADVENTURE!

Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Iceman and Angel – the first and greatest heroes to bear the X-Men name – once traveled into their own futures and reset the course of history. Now another multiversal mystery calls them forth. When the dust settles, one hero will remain, trapped in the world as we know it. With shocking surprise guests and heart-pounding twists and turns, Christos Gage and Greg Land kick off a story that will shake the whole MU!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: $5.99

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230669

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Tony Daniel

IN THE CLAWS OF THE VULTURE!

Mystique is missing, mutantkind is scattered and hunted and Nightcrawler must finally face the demons he's been keeping in the shadows. But it looks like Orchis will be helping him bare his soul…as they rend the flesh from his bones! Does Kurt Wagner's extraordinary journey end here?

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: $3.99

