Where Did DC Comics Employees Go After They Left?

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Last week was the final week for those DC Comics employees subject to the second wave of redundancies of 2020 – those who took the full three months notice and who didn't walk out earlier. But where have such DC Comics employees ended up?

Some had very attractive "gardening leave" contracts, which means they cannot take a new employment for a fixed period of time. The likes of Dan DiDio, it is expected, will have had a year's pay not to work elsewhere. If that's correct, that will come to an end in a week or so. Maybe we'll discover where he will be plying his trade then? But for Mark Doyle, Bob Harras, Bobbie Chase, and others, we may have to wait longer.

Some left early of their own volition. They are more readily able to say where they went next. Alex Antone became Senior Editor at Skybound Comics.  Molly Mahan is Narrative Lead at Riot Games. Rob Levin is a Senior Editor at Humanoids. Courtney Simmons Brown works for Amazon Prime Video on Lord Of The Rings.

Of those made redundant, the terms may make the news of their next position harder to quantify. Brian Cunningham is working freelance. Eddie Scannell became Vice President, Licensing and Business Development for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Properties. And Dan Evans III is Manager, Original Animation at Netflix.

As for others, there is little word. But Bleeding Cool understands we may hear the return of at least one high profile DC person to the comics industry this week.

