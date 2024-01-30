Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: chuck dixon, nightwing

Where The "Nightwing Snacc" Image That Outraged Chuck Dixon Came From

Where did the "Nightwing snacc" image posted by Chuck Dixon and boosted by Dean Cain as if it were real, actually come from? We find out...

Article Summary Fake "Nightwing snacc" image outrage originated from a fan-made joke by Kilomin.

Chuck Dixon and Dean Cain mistakenly shared the image, sparking controversy.

Kilomin's edited dialogue celebrates Nightwing's appeal to the queer community.

The creator apologized to writer Tom Taylor for any trouble the meme caused.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported on some fake outrage over a faked image from a real Nightwing comic posted by Chuck Dixon and boosted by Dean Cain. But where did it come from? From a man who names himself Kilomin and who runs, as he put it when talking to Bleeding Cool, "a moderate-sized (2.8K followers) Facebook fan page called Kilowog-core" and tells us, "Thanks for the article, it was very surprising!" He tells us, "I was just making a joke about how hot Nightwing is and how all us queer guys were attracted to him. I had no intention of causing any controversy; I'm just a fan with delusions of being funny. Tom Taylor is one of my all-time favorites. I will read any of his books because I love his style, and while I find this whole situation hilarious, I also am upset that it caused Mr. Taylor any trouble."

The original Facebook post reads "Nightwing gives off such queer energy ta' me. Maybe it's cuz he's a great example a' non-toxic masculinity (at least durin' Taylor's run). Or maybe it's just wishful thinkin' cuz rrowr! Anyway, since Nightwing is fictional an' not a real person, he can be as queer as I want him ta' be! #Nightwing #DialogueEdit #comicedit #lgbtqpride #lgbtqiaplus #queer #lgbtqia #comics #NewComicsDay #newcomicbookday #dccomics #superman #jonathankent #JonKent"

Kilomin tells us "As you can see on the original post, the fact that it is a dialogue edit is clearly noted in the hashtags. I had no intention of tricking anyone, just celebrating a beloved character. I was aware that some people were sharing around some of my memes as if they were from the comics, which amused me more than anything, but I had no idea they'd ever reach the accounts of people with as many eyes on them as Dixon and Cain."

He also posted to Facebook, a message he hoped would get to Nightwing writer Tom Taylor. Well, this article should do the trick.

"Poozers, I have ascended. I am a God. Bleeding Cool News has reported that Chuck Dixon hates me. I am so happy. But also I'm sad because it caused trouble to writers I really, really adore. "Dear Tom Taylor,

Hi. I made this meme. I am so, so sorry that anyone would ever use it against you. I am a huge fan of your work. I love that your Nightwing has embraced fun and adventure. I read any book you write because I adore your style and blend of action, drama, and humor.

I made this meme because I love your Nightwing, and I found his interactions with Jon adorable and wonderfully wholesome. I am queer, and I thought it would be hilarious to put the thoughts of many of your queer male fans, who are as attracted to Nightwing as I am, in his dialog.

I never thought that anyone would be so utterly ridiculous as to confuse something on a meme page, with hashtags clearly marking its source and that it is a dialog edit, as the real thing.

Part of me is thrilled to death that this happened, because screw the fascists and anything that makes them look ignorant is hilarious.

However, the rest of me is horrified that people are using this against you and other good writers who make the comics I love so much. I never intended this to troll the right, I intended it to be a fun meme for my largely leftist, queer, and neurodivergent audience.

Chuck Dixon may think we need to question whether this is fake or not, but anyone even remotely familiar with your excellent writing could never confuse a rather ham-handed joke about Nightwing being too hot to be straight for your work.

I hope this gets to you somehow (I have no idea how much you interact with your Facebook page if at all,) and I hope my admiration and the spirit of love with which I made the edit somewhat makes up for the trouble it's caused.

Titans Together!

(Also once Kilowog is alive again please write a miniseries about him and Dex-Starr having space adventures, thanks)"

Consider the message passed on. But also, Kilomin is a pretty good letterer from this, and I suggested that he consider going professional. Anyone want to hire him?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!