Welcome to Future State, courtesy of DC previews today. With a look ahead at Nightwing: Future State, in a Gotham run by anti-vigilante Mayor Nakomo and The Magistrate in the year 2025, two years before The Dark Detective. As the city grows increasingly hostile, Nightwing is taking drastic measures to stay out of the clutches of the Magistrate.

"Nightwing is living in what is a pretty brutal and oppressive future," says Andrew Constant, writer of Future State: Nightwing. "This makes it hard for a hero to find a place to call their own. He understands that no one wants to go near Arkham, especially due to certain horrific events there. Which makes its abandoned remains a perfect place for his headquarters." So, if Nightwing plans to follow In the footsteps of his former mentor and protect the people of Gotham, what's his reaction to the new Batman going to be? "To Nightwing, there's lust one Batman," says Constant. "Anyone else attempting take up the mantle…well, there's going to be some friction. Akin to tectonic plates shifting."

The Magistrate's impact in Gotham City isn't limited to heroes, though. Some, like Harley Quinn, are being dragged into a new role. "In Future State, Superman has his first real look at Gotham after the arrival of the Magistrate," says Gene Luen Yang, writer of Future State: Batman/ Superman. "He's shocked. He doesn't like what he sees at all. The Magistrate goes against everything Superman holds dear. I think of Superman and Batman as uneasy friends," Yang adds. "They respect and care for each other, but they're also really, really different people. They share the same goals, but they have different methods for achieving those goals. Their friendship is built on what they hold in common, and usually that's enough. In Future State, it isn't."

As for Harley Quinn – who looks like she is probably Punchline, taking over the role, 5G-style, "The Magistrate sees Harley as a key player In Gotham," says Stephanie Phillips, writer of Future State: Harley Quinn. "Her knowledge of both the good and bad of Gotham's streets makes her Integral to helping bring in other masked figures. However, the Mag-istrate underestimates Harley, seeing her as a tool to help further his agenda, and doesn't realize that Harley is not one to go out without a fight…. I think we're really used to seeing Harley use a bat or mallet to smash her way out of situations, which oftentimes works really well for her," Phillips adds. "In this instance, Harley can't physically fight her way out, so she will need to rely on her intelligence and cunning to manipulate the situation and find a new way to escape."

No room for Poison Ivy in this future?